Home, Auto Loan Update! 8 Top Banks That Have Slashed Lending Rates On Loans Linked To Key Benchmarks

1 / 9

After the RBI cut the repo rate by 25 basis points from 5.50 to 5.25 percent in its December MPC meeting, several major banks have lowered their lending rates. Borrowers will benefit as several major banks such as SBI, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and PNB have lowered their lending rates. With these changes, many existing customers can expect reduced EMIs or a shorter repayment tenure, depending on their loan terms.

Here's a list of top banks that have slashed their lending rates on loans linked to many benchmarks.