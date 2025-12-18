Home, Auto Loan Update! 8 Top Banks That Have Slashed Lending Rates On Loans Linked To Key Benchmarks
Borrowers of several banks like SBI, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and PNB will benefit as the latter have lowered their key lending rates.
8 Banks That Reduced Key Lending Rates
After the RBI cut the repo rate by 25 basis points from 5.50 to 5.25 percent in its December MPC meeting, several major banks have lowered their lending rates. Borrowers will benefit as several major banks such as SBI, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and PNB have lowered their lending rates. With these changes, many existing customers can expect reduced EMIs or a shorter repayment tenure, depending on their loan terms.
Here's a list of top banks that have slashed their lending rates on loans linked to many benchmarks.
SBI cuts EBLR, RLLR rates
State Bank of India has revised its External Benchmark Lending Rate (EBLR) to 7.90+CRP+BSP and Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) to 7.50+CRP. The rates are effective from December 15, 2025.
Canara Bank trims RLLR
Canara Bank has cut its RLLR by 25 basis points, bringing it down from 8.25 to 8 percent. The revised rate came into effect on December 12, 2025.
PNB cuts RLLR
Punjab National Bank has cut its RLLR from 8.35 percent to 8.10 percent, inclusive of a bank spread of 10 basis points. The rates are effective December 6, 2025. According to the Punjab National Bank notification on the BSE website, “The Exchange is hereby informed that consequent upon decrease in the Repo rate by the RBI on 05.12.2025, the bank has revised Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) from 8.35 percent (including BSP of 10bps) to 8.10 percent (including BSP of 10bps) with effect from 06.12.2025.”
Bank of Baroda reduces BRLLR rate
According to a Bank of Baroda notification on the BSE website, the bank's effective BRLLR will decrease from 8.15 percent to 7.90 percent. The updated rates will come into effect from December 6, 2025.
Indian Overseas Bank lending rates
Indian Overseas Bank has revised its RLLR to 8.10 percent. The rates are effective from December 15, 2025. The bank’s one and two year MCLR now stands at 8.80 percent while the three-year MCLR stands at 8.85 percent.
Indian Bank cuts RLLR
Indian Bank has cut its RLLR from 8.20 percent to 7.95 percent. The revised lending rates are effective from December 6, 2025, the Indian Bank press release stated.
Bank of India slashes RBLR
Bank of India has reduced its Repo Based Lending Rate (RBLR) from 8.35 percent to 8.10 percent with effect from December 5, 2025. According to a Bank of India notification on the BSE website, “This is to inform that the bank's Repo Based Lending Rate (RBLR) has been changed to 8.10% with immediate effect from 05.12.2025.”
Bank of Maharashtra cuts home and auto loan rates
Bank of Maharashtra has reduced its home loan rates from 7.35 percent to 7.10 percent. In addition, the interest rate on car loans has been cut from 7.70 percent to 7.45 percent. The bank has also removed all processing fees on these loans, bringing down the upfront cost for customers.
