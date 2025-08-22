Home Loan Interest Rates Of 11 Banks August 2025--The Lowest Starts At 7.35%
Are you planning to buy your home and are considering applying for a home loan? If so, you should compare the interest rate offered by different banks in India to make an informed choice.
While your credit score and eligibility will determine the final interest rate, there are some banks that are offering interest rates starting as low as 7.35 percent. Here are the interest rates offered by the public sector banks in India.
1. SBI Home Loan Rate August 2025
The State Bank of India is currently offering home loan interest rates ranging from 7.50 percent to 8.95 percent which is applicable uniformly across all loan slabs. The interest rate is effective from August 1, 2025.
2. Bank of Baroda Home Loan Rate August 2025
The home loan rates of Bank of Baroda start from 7.45 percent and go up to 9.20 percent.
3. PNB Home Loan Rate August 2025
The Punjab National Bank offers home loan interest rates ranging from 7.45 percent to 9.25 percent.
4. Canara Bank Home Loan Rate August 2025
The Canara Bank is offering home loans ranging between 7.40 percent and 10.25 percent. The interest rate is effective from June 6, 2025.
5. Union Bank of India Home Loan Rate August 2025
The Union Bank of India has home loan interest rates between 7.35 percent and 10 percent, applicable across all loan categories. The interest rate is effective from July 7, 2025.
6. Bank of India Home Loan Rate August 2025
The Bank of India provides home loans at rates ranging from 7.35 percent to 10.10 percent.
7. Central Bank Home Loan Rate August 2025
The Central Bank provides home loans at rates ranging from 7.65 percent to 9.40 percent.
8. Indian Bank Home Loan Rate August 2025
The Indian Bank provides home loans at rates starting from 7.40 percent to 9.40 percent.
9. IOB Home Loan Rate August 2025
The Indian Overseas Bank provides home loans at rates starting from 7.35 percent onwards across all loan slabs.
10. UCO Bank Home Loan Rate August 2025
UCO Bank provides home loans at rates starting from 7.40 percent to 9.50 percent.
11. Bank of Maharashtra Home Loan Rate August 2025
The Bank of Maharashtra offers home loans at rates ranging from 7.35 percent to 10.15 percent, applicable uniformly across all loan slabs.
Punjab and Sind Bank
Punjab and Sind Bank offers home loans at interest rates between 7.55 percent and 10.75 percent across all slabs. The interest rate is effective from June 9, 2025.
