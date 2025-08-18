Home Loan Relief Alert! SBI, HDFC, PNB & Others Slash Interest Rates — EMIs Set To Drop Big In August 2025

photoDetails

english

2947986

In August 2025, several banks revised their Marginal Cost of Funds-Based Lending Rates (MCLR) after the RBI’s policy review. SBI lowered rates by up to 5 bps, now ranging from 7.9 percent–8.85 percent. Bank of Baroda cut rates across key tenures, with a one-year rate of 8.8 percent. Canara Bank kept its MCLR unchanged, with the one-year rate at 8.75 percent. HDFC Bank fixed MCLR between 8.55 percent–8.75 percent. Punjab National Bank reduced rates by 5 bps on all terms, one-year at 8.85 percent. Indian Overseas Bank trimmed its range to 8.05 percent–8.90 percent. Overall, borrowers benefit via lower EMIs or shorter tenures.