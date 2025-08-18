Home Loan Relief Alert! SBI, HDFC, PNB & Others Slash Interest Rates — EMIs Set To Drop Big In August 2025
In August 2025, several banks revised their Marginal Cost of Funds-Based Lending Rates (MCLR) after the RBI’s policy review. SBI lowered rates by up to 5 bps, now ranging from 7.9 percent–8.85 percent. Bank of Baroda cut rates across key tenures, with a one-year rate of 8.8 percent. Canara Bank kept its MCLR unchanged, with the one-year rate at 8.75 percent. HDFC Bank fixed MCLR between 8.55 percent–8.75 percent. Punjab National Bank reduced rates by 5 bps on all terms, one-year at 8.85 percent. Indian Overseas Bank trimmed its range to 8.05 percent–8.90 percent. Overall, borrowers benefit via lower EMIs or shorter tenures.
What is MCLR?
The Marginal Cost of Funds-Based Lending Rate (MCLR) is a benchmark rate used by banks to decide interest rates on floating-rate loans such as home, personal, or auto loans. A reduction in MCLR usually results in lower EMIs or shorter loan tenures, benefitting borrowers. However, new floating-rate loans are now linked to the External Benchmark Lending Rate (EBLR), though existing MCLR borrowers can choose to switch.
SBI Lending Rates (effective August 15, 2025)
State Bank of India (SBI) reduced its MCLR by up to 5 basis points (bps). The revised range is 7.9 percent to 8.85 percent, down from 7.95 percent–8.9 percent.
Bank of Baroda Lending Rates (effective August 12, 2025)
Bank of Baroda reduced its MCLR across all key tenures. Overnight rate fell from 8.10 percent to 7.95 percent, one-month from 8.30 percent to 7.95 percent, and one-year from 8.9 percent to 8.8 percent.
Canara Bank Lending Rates (effective August 12, 2025)
Canara Bank kept its MCLR unchanged. Current rates are: overnight 7.95 percent, one-month 8 percent, three-month 8.20 percent, six-month 8.55 percent, one-year 8.75 percent, two-year 8.90 percent, and three-year 8.95 percent.
HDFC Bank Lending Rates (effective August 7, 2025)
Private lender HDFC Bank revised its MCLR to a range of 8.55 percent to 8.75 percent, depending on loan tenure.
Punjab National Bank (PNB) Lending Rates (effective August 1, 2025)
Pre-empting the RBI meeting, PNB cut its MCLR by 5 bps across tenures. The one-year MCLR now stands at 8.85 percent (down from 8.9 percent), and its three-year MCLR is 9.15 percent (down from 9.2 percent).
Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) Lending Rates (effective August 15, 2025)
IOB has also reduced its MCLR. Current rates range between 8.05 percent and 8.90 percent. The one-year rate fell from 9 percent to 8.9 percent, while overnight to six-month rates have been reduced by 10 bps each.
Trending Photos