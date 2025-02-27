Advertisement
Home Loans Interest Rates Offered By 10 Private And Public Sector Banks --Check List
Home Loans Interest Rates Offered By 10 Private And Public Sector Banks --Check List

Take a peek into home loan interest rates offered by various public and private sector banks.

Updated:Feb 27, 2025, 03:23 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India EMI Interest Rates

Reserve Bank of India EMI Interest Rates

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent. The repo rate is connected to retail floating-rate home loans. Thus, banks must pass on the rate-cut benefit to borrowers when the RBI lowers the repo rate. This move is anticipated to lessen the strain on home loan recipients.

Home loan interest rate

Home loan interest rate

Having a thorough understanding of how home loan interest is calculated will help you make appropriate financial plans. It is crucial to know the current interest rates on home loans offered by various banks and how they affect your repayments. Take a peek.

State Bank of India

State Bank of India

The biggest mortgage lender in India, SBI Home Loans, has helped families in realizing their dreams of home ownership. Home loans from the bank start at 8.25 percent interest, according to the bank website. 

Union Bank of India

Union Bank of India

The interest rate on Union Home Loan starts at 8.60 percent per annum. Home loan facilities also include Union Green Home, Union Awas and loan for purchase of plot.

Central Bank of India

Central Bank of India

The bank offers home loans starting at an 8.25 percent annual interest rate. The housing loan can be used for buying a plot, purchasing a flat, building your own home, and repairing or renovation of home. 

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda

This bank is offering home loans starting at an 8.15 percent interest rate. The housing loan can be used for buying a plot, purchasing a flat, and building your own home. 

Punjab National Bank

Punjab National Bank

This bank is offering home loans starting at an 8.15 percent interest rate. The bank provides additional facilities in the shape of overdraft/Term loans for personal use to existing/new/takeover Housing Loan borrowers, according to the bank website.

Canara Bank

Canara Bank

This bank is offering home loans starting at an 8.15 percent interest rate. You can avail home loan for repairs, and renovation of a house or flat.

 

Indian Bank

Indian Bank

Indian Bank offers home loans at attractive rates starting from 8.6 percent. 

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank

The bank is offering home loans starting at an 8.70 percent interest rate. This rate of interest is applicable to Home Loans, Balance Transfer Loans, House Renovation, and Home extension loans, according to the bank website. 

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank

The bank is offering home loans starting at an 8.75 percent interest rate. You can choose between fixed and floating rates of interest according to your preference. 

Axis Bank

Axis Bank

The bank is offering home loans starting at an 8.75 percent interest rate. The choice of fixed or floating home loan rates matches your individual risk preferences.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK