Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2995179https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/how-a-falling-rupee-squeezes-middle-class-budgets-but-also-helps-india-compete-globally-2995179
NewsPhotosHow A Falling Rupee Squeezes Middle-Class Budgets — But Also Helps India Compete Globally
photoDetails

How A Falling Rupee Squeezes Middle-Class Budgets — But Also Helps India Compete Globally

The Indian rupee has dropped to a record low, slipping past Rs 90.50 per U.S. dollar. This slide is mainly because of the ongoing U.S.–India trade dispute and heavy selling by foreign investors. The rupee has fallen about 6 percent this year, making it one of Asia’s weakest currencies. Higher U.S. tariffs have hurt India’s exports and made global investors cautious. Even though Prime Minister Modi and President Trump have been in talks, no solution has been reached yet. The Reserve Bank of India tried to slow the rupee’s fall, but strong demand for dollars from importers kept it under pressure. Experts say the rupee will only stabilise once the trade issues are resolved.

 

Updated:Dec 12, 2025, 01:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Why a Falling Rupee Isn’t Always Bad

1/7
Why a Falling Rupee Isn’t Always Bad

A weaker rupee often triggers worry, but it also brings certain economic advantages. While households may struggle with rising costs, sectors tied to global trade and remittances can actually gain. Understanding both sides helps paint a balanced picture of its true impact.

 

Follow Us

How a Weaker Rupee Strengthens India’s Export Engine

2/7
How a Weaker Rupee Strengthens India’s Export Engine

Industries such as IT services, pharmaceuticals, textiles and engineering earn in dollars but spend mainly in rupees. When the rupee falls:

Exporters get more rupees for each dollar earned

Their products become cheaper globally

Foreign demand and export orders may rise

This can lift corporate earnings, boost GDP, and generate more jobs across supply chains.

Follow Us

Why Foreign Investors Often See Opportunity

3/7
Why Foreign Investors Often See Opportunity

A depreciating rupee makes Indian stocks, bonds, and assets cheaper for global investors. Long-term funds—especially those focused on emerging markets—may see this as a buying opportunity. Increased foreign investment can support the stock market, improve liquidity, and strengthen future growth prospects.

 

Follow Us

Benefits for Tourism and Job Creation

4/7
Benefits for Tourism and Job Creation

Costlier international travel tends to push Indians toward domestic holiday options. This shift boosts:

Hotels and homestays

Local restaurants

Tour operators

Transport services

Simultaneously, rising export orders often encourage companies to scale up production and hire more workers, helping job creation.

Follow Us

Higher Remittances Add Strength to Household Finances

5/7
Higher Remittances Add Strength to Household Finances

For families receiving money from abroad, a weaker rupee is beneficial. Each dollar sent by NRIs converts into more rupees, increasing household income. This helps families manage expenses, repay loans, or invest more.

 

Follow Us

How a Falling Rupee Squeezes Middle-Class Budgets

6/7
How a Falling Rupee Squeezes Middle-Class Budgets

Despite economic advantages, the immediate impact on ordinary households is largely negative.

Essential imports cost more: crude oil, edible oils, fertilisers

Petrol, diesel, and transport prices rise

Electronics and imported goods become costlier

Foreign travel and overseas education budgets shoot up

Loan EMIs may increase if RBI hikes interest rates to control inflation

Daily expenses rise while savings shrink.

Follow Us

The Final Balance: Gains for the Economy, Strain on Families

7/7
The Final Balance: Gains for the Economy, Strain on Families

The rupee’s decline—fuelled by global tensions and investor outflows—helps exporters, boosts NRI remittances, and attracts bargain-hunting foreign investors. But for most Indian families, it means:

Higher inflation

Costlier imports

More expensive education and travel

Tighter monthly budgets

A weaker rupee may enhance India’s global competitiveness, but it also highlights the need for smarter household budgeting and financial planning during volatile currency periods.

Follow Us
Rs Valuedollarrupee decline
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon5
title
India nuclear arsenal
India's Underground Arsenal Nobody Talks About; These Hidden Weapons Can Strike Deep Into Enemy Territory In Minutes!
camera icon8
title
Non-Vegetarian Food Banned In Indian City
Non- Vegetarian Food Banned In Indian City: World’s First City Where You Will Only Get Vegetarian Food
camera icon8
title
Meet Bhavitha Mandava
Meet Bhavitha Mandava: JNTU Hyderabad Architecture Student Who Became The First Indian Model To Open A Chanel Show; She Completed Her Master’s From…
camera icon13
title
Virat Kohli
Inside Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma’s Rs 13,000,000,000 Empire: Luxury Villas; Business Ventures, Lavish Cars And 430 Million Social Media Followers
camera icon11
title
10 Unhappiest Countries in the World
10 Unhappiest Countries In The World- Afghanistan TOPS The Chart- Check If India Is On The List Or Not?