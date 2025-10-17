How Long Does Your PF Account Keep Getting Interest After You Quit Your Job? Explained

1 / 8

In its latest meeting held on 13 October 2025, the EPFO has mandated that 25 percent of the contributions in the Members’ account as Minimum Balance to be maintained by the member at all times. This will enable the member to enjoy high rate of interest offered by EPFO (presently 8.25% pa) along with compounding benefits to accumulate a high value retirement corpus. This rationalization enhances ease of access while ensuring members maintain a sufficient retirement corpus.