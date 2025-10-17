How Long Does Your PF Account Keep Getting Interest After You Quit Your Job? Explained
EPFO has approved simplified and liberalized partial withdrawals to enhance member convenience and retirement security in a recent meeting held on 13 October.
Provident Fund Update: EPFO Overhaul
In its latest meeting held on 13 October 2025, the EPFO has mandated that 25 percent of the contributions in the Members’ account as Minimum Balance to be maintained by the member at all times. This will enable the member to enjoy high rate of interest offered by EPFO (presently 8.25% pa) along with compounding benefits to accumulate a high value retirement corpus. This rationalization enhances ease of access while ensuring members maintain a sufficient retirement corpus.
How long does your PF account keep getting interest after you quit your job?
Once you quit your job, your PF account continues to get interest for a certain period of time. After that particular time period lapses, your account becomes "Inoperative".
What happens to PF Subscribers with inoperative account? Do they earn interest on it?
As per EPFO rules an account is classified as Inoperative account in which contribution has not been received for 3 years after retirement or permanent migration abroad or in case of death. At present, all accounts will earn interest upto 58 years age of a member.
What to do if your account becomes inoperative?
If you are still working in an establishment covered under EPF & MP Act, 1952, you should get the amount transferred into your new account either by online or offline mode. If you have retired then you may withdraw the amount.
Know how to check EPF account balance ONLINE
Log on to epfindia.gov.in Feed in your UAN number, password and captcha code Click on the e-Passbook Once you file all the details, you will land up on a new page Now open member id Now you can see the total EPF balance in your account
How to check EPF balance through UMANG App
Open the UMANG App Click on EPFO. Click on Employee Centric Services Click on the View Passbook option Feed in your UAN number and password You will get OTP on your registered mobile number Now you can now check your EPF balance
How to check EPF balance through SMS
Apart from the mobile number, the members registered on the UAN portal may get their PF details by sending an SMS from their registered mobile numbers. For this, you are required to SMS ‘EPFOHO UAN’ to 7738299899.
How to check EPF balance through MISSED Call
EPFO subscribers, registered on the UAN portal, may get their PF details available with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation by giving a missed call at 011-22901406 from their mobile number registered with UAN.
Trending Photos