How Many Times Can You Change Your Aadhaar Card Name, Address, DoB, Gender Details? How To Update It Online
Aadhaar number holders are permitted, under the Aadhaar Enrollment and Updating Rules, 2016, to update their supporting papers in Aadhaar at least once every ten years from the date of enrollment in order to maintain the accuracy of their data.
Aadhaar Details Mismatch
Aadhaar card holders can change or update their details if there is a mismatch or if they have to add their latest updates on the 12-digit identity card.
Demographic, Biometric Aadhaar
The Aadhaar details that can be updated are: 1. Demographic information and 2. Biometric information.
Free Aadhaar Online Services till June 14, 2025
Demographic information on Aadhaar Card includes Name, Address, Date of Birth/Age, Gender, Mobile Number, Email Address, Relationship Status and Information Sharing Consent. Biometric information includes Iris, Finger Prints and Facial Photograph.
Here are number of times you can change your Aadhaar details
- Name Change (Only Minor Changes allowed: Twice
- Gender Change: Once
- DoB Change: Once
- Address Change: No limit
Free Aadhaar Online Services till June 14, 2025
Now, Aadhaar Card documents can be updated for free on mAadhaar portal till June 14, 2025, offering significant relief to Aadhaar holders nationwide. This extension allows individuals to update crucial information such as their address, mobile number, or other personal details at no cost through the myAadhaar portal. Earlier, the Aadhaar card update for free is set to expire on December 14, 2024.
Aadhaar Online Services: myAadhaar portal
The free service is being offered only on the myAadhaar portal. As before, it will still cost Rs 50 to use the service at physical Aadhaar centres. The UIDAI has been pushing residents to upload Proof of Identity and Proof of Address (PoI/PoA) documents to revalidate their demographic facts, especially if Aadhaar was granted 10 years back and never got updated. This will increase the success rate of authentication and contribute to better service delivery and increased convenience of living.
How To Change Your Aadhaar Card Name, Address, Date Of Birth For Free
Step 1: Login on https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/
Step 2: Choose ‘Document Update’ and click the option. Your existing details will be displayed.
Step 3: Verify the details and click on the next hyper-link.
Step 4: Choose Proof of Identity and Proof of Address document from the dropdown list
Step 5: Upload the scanned copies and proceed to make payment
Aadhaar Online Services
However, do keep in mind that a Registered mobile number is essential to access Aadhaar Online Services. Meanwhile, you can verify your mobile number that has been declared at the time of enrolment or during latest Aadhaar detail update.
Trending Photos