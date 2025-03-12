Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2871043https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/how-many-times-can-you-change-your-aadhaar-card-name-address-dob-gender-details-how-to-update-it-online-2871043
NewsPhotosHow Many Times Can You Change Your Aadhaar Card Name, Address, DoB, Gender Details? How To Update It Online How Many Times Can You Change Your Aadhaar Card Name, Address, DoB, Gender Details? How To Update It Online
photoDetails

How Many Times Can You Change Your Aadhaar Card Name, Address, DoB, Gender Details? How To Update It Online

Aadhaar number holders are permitted, under the Aadhaar Enrollment and Updating Rules, 2016, to update their supporting papers in Aadhaar at least once every ten years from the date of enrollment in order to maintain the accuracy of their data.

Updated:Mar 12, 2025, 10:08 AM IST
Follow Us

Aadhaar Details Mismatch

1/8
Aadhaar Details Mismatch

Aadhaar card holders can change or update their details if there is a mismatch or if they have to add their latest updates on the 12-digit identity card.

 

Follow Us

Demographic, Biometric Aadhaar

2/8
Demographic, Biometric Aadhaar

The Aadhaar details that can be updated are: 1. Demographic information and 2. Biometric information. 

 

Follow Us

Free Aadhaar Online Services till June 14, 2025

3/8
Free Aadhaar Online Services till June 14, 2025

Demographic information on Aadhaar Card includes Name, Address, Date of Birth/Age, Gender, Mobile Number, Email Address, Relationship Status and Information Sharing Consent. Biometric information includes Iris, Finger Prints and Facial Photograph.

 

Follow Us

Here are number of times you can change your Aadhaar details

4/8
Here are number of times you can change your Aadhaar details

- Name Change (Only Minor Changes allowed: Twice

- Gender Change: Once

- DoB Change: Once

- Address Change: No limit

Follow Us

Free Aadhaar Online Services till June 14, 2025

5/8
Free Aadhaar Online Services till June 14, 2025

Now, Aadhaar Card documents can be updated for free on mAadhaar portal till June 14, 2025, offering significant relief to Aadhaar holders nationwide. This extension allows individuals to update crucial information such as their address, mobile number, or other personal details at no cost through the myAadhaar portal. Earlier, the Aadhaar card update for free is set to expire on December 14, 2024. 

 

Follow Us

Aadhaar Online Services: myAadhaar portal

6/8
Aadhaar Online Services: myAadhaar portal

The free service is being offered only on the myAadhaar portal. As before, it will still cost Rs 50 to use the service at physical Aadhaar centres. The UIDAI has been pushing residents to upload Proof of Identity and Proof of Address (PoI/PoA) documents to revalidate their demographic facts, especially if Aadhaar was granted 10 years back and never got updated. This will increase the success rate of authentication and contribute to better service delivery and increased convenience of living.

 

Follow Us

How To Change Your Aadhaar Card Name, Address, Date Of Birth For Free

7/8
How To Change Your Aadhaar Card Name, Address, Date Of Birth For Free

Step 1: Login on https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/

Step 2: Choose ‘Document Update’ and click the option. Your  existing details will be displayed.

Step 3: Verify the details and click on the next hyper-link.

Step 4: Choose Proof of Identity and Proof of Address document from the dropdown list

Step 5: Upload the scanned copies and proceed to make payment

Follow Us

Aadhaar Online Services

8/8
Aadhaar Online Services

However, do keep in mind that a Registered mobile number is essential to access Aadhaar Online Services. Meanwhile, you can verify your mobile number that has been declared at the time of enrolment or during latest Aadhaar detail update.

Follow Us
Aadhaar Card updateAadhaar Address ChangeAadhaar name changeAadhaar Photo ChangeAadhaar mobile changeAadhaar gender changeAadhaar dob change
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Gujarat Titans
4 Overseas Players Who Are Likely To Start For Gujarat Titans In IPL 2025: Rashid Khan, Jos Butter And...
camera icon9
title
Car-free cities
9 Car-Free Cities Around The World; Check Full-List
camera icon7
title
IPL 2025
5 Players Who Are Set To Miss Start Of IPL 2025: Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Yadav And...
camera icon8
title
Unhealthy Foods
7 Common Foods That Are Secretly Bad for You
camera icon7
title
International dessert
7 Heavenly International Desserts For Every Sweet Tooth
NEWS ON ONE CLICK