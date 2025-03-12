How Many Times Can You Change Your Aadhaar Card Name, Address, DoB, Gender Details? How To Update It Online

6 / 8

The free service is being offered only on the myAadhaar portal. As before, it will still cost Rs 50 to use the service at physical Aadhaar centres. The UIDAI has been pushing residents to upload Proof of Identity and Proof of Address (PoI/PoA) documents to revalidate their demographic facts, especially if Aadhaar was granted 10 years back and never got updated. This will increase the success rate of authentication and contribute to better service delivery and increased convenience of living.