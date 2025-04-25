How Much Did Pope Francis Earn? His Net Worth Will Surprise You, And It Will Be Inherited By…
Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21, led a life of humility despite leaving behind a surprising net worth. While he never accepted the salary of the papacy, his wealth remains a topic of curiosity. As for who will inherit his fortune, tradition suggests it will likely go toward charitable causes or the Church, though details remain to be seen.
Pope Francis Passes Away at 88
Pope Francis died on Monday, April 21, after serving as the head of the Catholic Church for 12 years. The 88-year-old pontiff had been battling serious health issues, including chronic bronchitis and double pneumonia. Despite his declining health, he remained active in his duties and deeply committed to his spiritual mission until his final days.
Health Struggles in His Final Years
For years, Pope Francis dealt with recurring respiratory problems. His medical team revealed that he nearly passed away twice during his hospital stays. At one point, doctors even discussed the possibility of “letting him go” due to the severity of his condition. Although there were brief signs of recovery, his health continued to decline in recent months.
A Life of Faith and Service
Throughout his life, Pope Francis was known for his deep faith, humility, and commitment to social justice. He consistently advocated for the poor, marginalized, and voiceless. He challenged the Church to move away from excess and focus on compassion, simplicity, and Gospel values. His leadership left a lasting impression on millions around the world.
A Modest Pope With a Surprising Net Worth
Despite his reputation for rejecting luxury and materialism, Pope Francis had an estimated net worth of around 16 million dollars at the time of his death, according to The Mirror. This revelation came as a surprise, given his simple lifestyle and the fact that he had not accepted a salary since becoming Pope in 2013.
He Refused the Papal Salary
Although the position of Pope typically comes with a monthly salary of about 32,000 dollars, Pope Francis chose not to accept this income. Instead, he either donated it, placed it in a trust, or redirected it toward charitable efforts. Even before becoming Pope, he adhered strictly to his Jesuit principles and refused personal funds from the Church, as confirmed by the Vatican in 2001.
His Push for Financial Transparency
As Pope, Francis initiated significant reforms within the Vatican, particularly concerning financial transparency. He encouraged more accountability in Church spending and redirected many resources toward humanitarian and social justice causes. His goal was to ensure that the Church’s wealth served the people, especially the most vulnerable.
Who Will Inherit His Wealth?
Now that Pope Francis has passed away, many are wondering what will happen to his personal wealth. The annual discretionary fund of around $385,000 could be directed to a foundation, returned to the Church, or even donated to a specific cause. Typically, Popes do not leave personal fortunes to heirs—most assets are absorbed by the Church or gifted to religious charities.
Could His Will Hold Surprises?
Pope Francis was known for his unpredictability and compassion. While tradition dictates that Popes leave their wealth to the Church, some speculate that Francis may have chosen otherwise. It's possible that he directed his resources toward humanitarian work or causes close to his heart. His final will and testament are expected to be made public in the coming days.
