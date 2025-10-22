How Much Foreign Exchange Can A Person Bring To India When Coming From Abroad? How Much Cash Can You Take From India? Explained

8 / 8

Meanwhile, a person coming into India from abroad can bring with him foreign exchange without any limit. However, if the aggregate value of the foreign exchange in the form of currency notes, bank notes or travellers cheques brought in exceeds USD 10,000 or its equivalent and/or the value of foreign currency alone exceeds USD 5,000 or its equivalent, it should be declared to the Customs Authorities at the Airport in the Currency Declaration Form (CDF), on arrival in India.