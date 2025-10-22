Advertisement
NewsPhotosHow Much Foreign Exchange Can A Person Bring To India When Coming From Abroad? How Much Cash Can You Take From India? Explained
How Much Foreign Exchange Can A Person Bring To India When Coming From Abroad? How Much Cash Can You Take From India? Explained

The RBI contains detailed guidelines on Foreign exchange limits --on carrying of cash from India to abroad, and vice versa. If you are travelling abroad and wondering how much foreign currency you. Also check how much foreign exchange person coming into India carry?

 

Updated:Oct 22, 2025, 11:51 AM IST
RBI Limit On Carrying Cash Foreign Currency

RBI Limit On Carrying Cash Foreign Currency

As per the Reserve Bank Of India guidelines, there is a limit of foreign currency cash that you can carry from India while visiting abroad. Here's all you want to know.

How Much Foreign Currency Can You Carry In Cash For Foreign Travel?

How Much Foreign Currency Can You Carry In Cash For Foreign Travel?

Travellers going to all countries other than --Iraq, Libya, Islamic Republic of Iran, Russian Federation and other Republics of Commonwealth of Independent States are allowed to purchase foreign currency notes / coins only up to USD 3000 per visit. Balance amount can be carried in the form of store value cards, travellers cheque or banker’s draft. 

How Much Foreign Currency Can You Carry In Cash For Travel Abroad?

How Much Foreign Currency Can You Carry In Cash For Travel Abroad?

However, exceptions to the above are --travellers proceeding to Iraq and Libya who can draw foreign exchange in the form of foreign currency notes and coins not exceeding USD 5000 or its equivalent per visit.

How Much Foreign Currency Can Be Carried In Cash For Travel Abroad?

How Much Foreign Currency Can Be Carried In Cash For Travel Abroad?

Travellers proceeding to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Russian Federation and other Republics of Commonwealth of Independent States who can draw entire foreign exchange (up-to USD 250,000) in the form of foreign currency notes or coins.

How Much Cash Foreign Currency You Can Carry For Haj/Umrah

How Much Cash Foreign Currency You Can Carry For Haj/Umrah

For travellers proceeding for Haj/ Umrah pilgrimage, full amount of entitlement (USD 250,000) in cash or up to the cash limit as specified by the Haj Committee of India, may be released by the ADs and FFMCs.

Who Are Authorized By RBI To Sell Foreign Exchange?

Who Are Authorized By RBI To Sell Foreign Exchange?

Foreign exchange can be purchased from any authorised person, such as an AD Category-I bank and AD Category II. Full-Fledged Money Changers (FFMCs) are also permitted to release exchange for business and private visits.

How Much Cash Of Rupee Equivalent Be Paid For Foreign Exchange

How Much Cash Of Rupee Equivalent Be Paid For Foreign Exchange

Foreign exchange for travel abroad can be purchased from an authorized person against rupee payment in cash below Rs.50,000/-. However, if the sale of foreign exchange is for the amount equivalent to Rs 50,000/- and above, the entire payment should be made by way of a crossed cheque/ banker’s cheque/ pay order/ demand draft/ debit card / credit card / prepaid card only.

How Much Foreign Exchange Person Coming Into India Carry?

How Much Foreign Exchange Person Coming Into India Carry?

Meanwhile, a person coming into India from abroad can bring with him foreign exchange without any limit. However, if the aggregate value of the foreign exchange in the form of currency notes, bank notes or travellers cheques brought in exceeds USD 10,000 or its equivalent and/or the value of foreign currency alone exceeds USD 5,000 or its equivalent, it should be declared to the Customs Authorities at the Airport in the Currency Declaration Form (CDF), on arrival in India.

RBICASH CURRENCYForexForeign exchange
