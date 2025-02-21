How Much Foreign Exchange Can Be Brought In While Visiting India? Check RBI Rules
The Reserve Bank of India has specific guidelines for person coming into India from abroad and the amount of foreign exchange they can bring along.
Foreign Exchange Management Act
Under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA), which came into force with effect from June 1, 2000, all transactions involving foreign exchange have been classified either as capital or current account transactions.
All transactions undertaken by a resident that do not alter his / her assets or liabilities, including contingent liabilities, outside India are current account transactions.
How much foreign exchange can be brought in while visiting India?
The Reserve Bank of India allows a person coming into India from abroad can bring with him or her foreign exchange without any limit.
How much foreign exchange can be brought in while visiting India: Custom Declaration
However, if the aggregate value of the foreign exchange in the form of currency notes, bank notes or travellers cheques brought in exceeds USD 10,000 or its equivalent and/or the value of foreign currency alone exceeds USD 5,000 or its equivalent, it should be declared to the Customs Authorities at the Airport in the Currency Declaration Form (CDF), on arrival in India.
How much Indian currency can be brought in while coming into India?
An Indian resident, who has gone out of India on a temporary visit may bring into India at the time of his/her return from any place outside India (other than Nepal and Bhutan), currency notes of Government of India and Reserve Bank of India notes up to an amount not exceeding Rs 25,000.
A person may bring into India from Nepal or Bhutan, currency notes of Government of India and Reserve Bank of India notes, in denomination not exceeding Rs 100.
Any person resident outside India, not being a citizen of Pakistan and Bangladesh and also not a traveller coming from and going to Pakistan and Bangladesh, and visiting India may bring into India currency notes of Government of India and Reserve Bank of India notes up to an amount not exceeding Rs 25,000 while entering only through an airport.
