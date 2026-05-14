How much gold can you bring from Dubai to India without customs duty 2026? Documents required; limits for men, women, children explained

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently appealed to citizens to practice financial discipline, so as to curb nation's dependence on imported goods, gold purchases, and fuel consumption. Modi has also called for exercising restrains when it comes to purchasing gold. “Gold is not necessary at this time,” the PM addressing a rally said recently. Meanwhile, if you happen to be in Dubai, you can bring gold to India under permissible duty limits.