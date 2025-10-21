How Much Gold Can You Bring From Dubai To India Without Customs Duty? Check Limits For Men, Women And Children; Documents Required
How much gold can you bring from Dubai to india without customs duty? What are the gold jwellery and gold coins limits for men, women and children. What are the documents required? Get all your answers here.
Diwali Gold Rally: How Much Gold Can You Bring From Dubai
The rush for gold and silver saw an upswing, with sales jumping 35–40 percent across India Dhanteras. Gold and silver prices however cooled off after Diwali. But Despite the short-term correction, festive demand for gold and silver remains strong. Meanwhile, if you are travelling from Dubai, you can get gold at an even affordable cost.
How Much Gold Is Allowed From Dubai To India Without Duty?
The affordable costs of Dubai's gold is one of the main reasons why Indian consumers enjoy buying it there. However, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has levied some restrictions on importing gold from Dubai to India. So, anyone carrying gold from Dubai to India needs to be aware the following requirements:
How Much Gold Can Men Carry From Dubai To India Without Duty
When traveling from Dubai to India, a male traveler can bring 20 grams of gold (up to a maximum value of Rs 50,000) free of customs charge. Within this amount, they can bring gold coins or bars and avoid paying customs duty in India. If the amount of gold exceeds 20 grams or the Rs 50,000 limit, however, customs duty must be paid on the excess grams.
Custom Duty On Gold From Dubai To India For Men
If a male passenger is purchasing 20 to 50 grams of gold, the customs duty rate is 3%. If they are purchasing 50–100 grams of gold, the custom duty rate is 6%. If more than 100 grams of gold are purchased, the customs duty rate is 10%.
How Much Gold Can Women Carry From Dubai To India Without Duty
The duty-free gold limit for female travelers from Dubai is 40 grams, with a maximum value of Rs 1 lakh. When returning from Dubai, women can carry gold in the form of coins, bars, or jewelry. Exceeding this threshold will result in customs charges.
Custom Duty On Gold From Dubai To India For Women
If a female passenger is purchasing 40–100 grams of gold, the customs duty rate is 3%. If they are purchasing 100–200 grams of gold, the customs duty rate is 6%. For gold weighing more than 200 grams, the customs duty rate is 10%.
How Much Gold Can Children Carry From Dubai To India Without Duty
Gold ornaments weighing up to 40 grams are allowed for children under the age of 15 to import without incurring customs duties. This includes gifts or presents in the form of gold. The children, however, must produce identity proof of their relationship to the adults accompanying them.
Custom Duty On Gold From Dubai To India For Children
Customs tax must be paid on the extra grams of gold carried by a child. When the quantity of gold is between 40 and 100 grams, the customs duty rate is 3%. When the quantity of gold is between 100 and 200 grams, the customs duty rate is 6%. If they purchase more than 200 grams of gold, the customs duty rate is 10%.
Custom Duty On Gold Coin From Dubai To India
Gold coins are subject to a 10% customs fee if the total weight of the imported coins is less than 100 grams per passenger. 10% custom duty is applied to the total value of the gold coins when their combined weight is between 20 and 100 grams. No customs charge is required if the total weight of the imported gold coin is less than 20 grams.
Customs On Gold For Indian Passport Holders
According to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, there is a concessional rate of duty at the rate of 12.5% + social welfare surcharge of 1.25% for gold to Indian passport holders and persons of Indian origin if stays are for more than six months.
Documents Required For Bringing Gold From Dubai To India
Passengers traveling from Dubai to India with gold must provide appropriate documents, such as gold purchase invoices and purity and quality certificates. The appropriate inscriptions ought to be on any gold bars you carry. There ought to include information such as the bar's weight and serial number. Incorrect information provided by passengers may lead to fines and, in certain cases, seizure.
How To Declare Dutiable Gold From Dubai To India
If an Indian's gold haul from Dubai is above the duty-free threshold, they must disclose it at the airport. Indian travelers who are carrying more gold than is allowed should use the red channel in the airport to identify themselves as transporting dutiable gold from Dubai.
