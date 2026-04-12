How much gold can you bring from Dubai to India without paying customs duty? Check limits for men, women and children; documents required

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On Friday, MCX gold June futures added 0.02 percent while MCX silver May futures inched up 0.01 percent. Currently gold futures stand at Rs 1,52,690, while silver futures at Rs 2,43,300 per kg. The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold was at Rs 1,50,327 on Friday up from Rs 1,47,891 seen on Monday market opening, according to data published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

Meanwhile, if you are travelling from Dubai, you can get gold at an even affordable cost.