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NewsPhotosHow much gold can you bring from Dubai to India without paying customs duty? Check limits for men, women and children; documents required
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How much gold can you bring from Dubai to India without paying customs duty? Check limits for men, women and children; documents required

How much gold can you bring from Dubai to India without customs duty? What are the gold jwellery and gold coins limits for men, women and children. What are the documents required? Get all your answers here.

 

Updated:Apr 12, 2026, 11:58 AM IST
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Gold gains for 3rd consecutive week

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Gold gains for 3rd consecutive week

Gold prices rose 1.65 percent during the week (April 6-12). The yellow metal extended gains for their consecutive week, amid safe haven buying and weakened US dollar over easing inflation fears and the start of the US-Iran ceasefire negotiations. 

 

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Gold rally on MCX

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Gold rally on MCX

On Friday, MCX gold June futures added 0.02 percent while MCX silver May futures inched up 0.01 percent. Currently gold futures stand at Rs 1,52,690, while silver futures at Rs 2,43,300 per kg. The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold was at Rs 1,50,327 on Friday up from Rs 1,47,891 seen on Monday market opening, according to data published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

Meanwhile, if you are travelling from Dubai, you can get gold at an even affordable cost.

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How Much Gold Is Allowed From Dubai To India Without Duty?

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How Much Gold Is Allowed From Dubai To India Without Duty?

The affordable costs of Dubai's gold is one of the main reasons why Indian consumers enjoy buying it there. However, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has levied some restrictions on importing gold from Dubai to India. So, anyone carrying gold from Dubai to India needs to be aware the following requirements:

 

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How Much Gold Can Men Carry From Dubai To India Without Duty

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How Much Gold Can Men Carry From Dubai To India Without Duty

When traveling from Dubai to India, a male traveler can bring 20 grams of gold (up to a maximum value of Rs 50,000) free of customs charge. Within this amount, they can bring gold coins or bars and avoid paying customs duty in India. If the amount of gold exceeds 20 grams or the Rs 50,000 limit, however, customs duty must be paid on the excess grams. 

 

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Custom Duty On Gold From Dubai To India For Men

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Custom Duty On Gold From Dubai To India For Men

If a male passenger is purchasing 20 to 50 grams of gold, the customs duty rate is 3%. If they are purchasing 50–100 grams of gold, the custom duty rate is 6%. If more than 100 grams of gold are purchased, the customs duty rate is 10%.

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How Much Gold Can Women Carry From Dubai To India Without Duty

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How Much Gold Can Women Carry From Dubai To India Without Duty

The duty-free gold limit for female travelers from Dubai is 40 grams, with a maximum value of Rs 1 lakh. When returning from Dubai, women can carry gold in the form of coins, bars, or jewelry. Exceeding this threshold will result in customs charges. 

 

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Custom Duty On Gold From Dubai To India For Women

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Custom Duty On Gold From Dubai To India For Women

If a female passenger is purchasing 40–100 grams of gold, the customs duty rate is 3%. If they are purchasing 100–200 grams of gold, the customs duty rate is 6%. For gold weighing more than 200 grams, the customs duty rate is 10%.

 

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How Much Gold Can Children Carry From Dubai To India Without Duty

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How Much Gold Can Children Carry From Dubai To India Without Duty

Gold ornaments weighing up to 40 grams are allowed for children under the age of 15 to import without incurring customs duties. This includes gifts or presents in the form of gold. The children, however, must produce identity proof of their relationship to the adults accompanying them.

 

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Custom Duty On Gold From Dubai To India For Children

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Custom Duty On Gold From Dubai To India For Children

Customs tax must be paid on the extra grams of gold carried by a child. When the quantity of gold is between 40 and 100 grams, the customs duty rate is 3%. When the quantity of gold is between 100 and 200 grams, the customs duty rate is 6%. If they purchase more than 200 grams of gold, the customs duty rate is 10%.

 

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Custom Duty On Gold Coin From Dubai To India

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Custom Duty On Gold Coin From Dubai To India

Gold coins are subject to a 10% customs fee if the total weight of the imported coins is less than 100 grams per passenger. 10% custom duty is applied to the total value of the gold coins when their combined weight is between 20 and 100 grams. No customs charge is required if the total weight of the imported gold coin is less than 20 grams.

 

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Customs On Gold For Indian Passport Holders

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Customs On Gold For Indian Passport Holders

According to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, there is a concessional rate of duty at the rate of 12.5% + social welfare surcharge of 1.25% for gold to Indian passport holders and persons of Indian origin if stays are for more than six months.

 

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Documents Required For Bringing Gold From Dubai To India

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Documents Required For Bringing Gold From Dubai To India

Passengers traveling from Dubai to India with gold must provide appropriate documents, such as gold purchase invoices and purity and quality certificates. The appropriate inscriptions ought to be on any gold bars you carry. There ought to include information such as the bar's weight and serial number. Incorrect information provided by passengers may lead to fines and, in certain cases, seizure.

 

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How To Declare Dutiable Gold From Dubai To India

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How To Declare Dutiable Gold From Dubai To India

If an Indian's gold haul from Dubai is above the duty-free threshold, they must disclose it at the airport. Indian travelers who are carrying more gold than is allowed should use the red channel in the airport to identify themselves as transporting dutiable gold from Dubai.

 

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