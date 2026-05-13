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NewsPhotosHow much gold can you keep at home as PM Modi urges citizens to pause gold purchase? Physical gold limits for Indian women, men explained
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How much gold can you keep at home as PM Modi urges citizens to pause gold purchase? Physical gold limits for Indian women, men explained

Indian government on Wednesday (13 May 2026) ‌raised import tariffs on gold and silver to 15 percent from 6 percent. The government has made this move as part of its efforts to curb overseas purchases of the ​metals and ease pressure on the country's foreign exchange reserves.

 

Updated:May 13, 2026, 08:15 AM IST
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PM Modi urges people to avoid gold purchase

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PM Modi urges people to avoid gold purchase

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently appealed citizens to practice austerity amidst the ongoing global instability. Urging for financial discipline, the PM said that the people of the nation dependence on imported goods, gold purchases, and fuel consumption. Emphasizing that, foreign goods places pressure on India’s forex reserves, Modi has also called for exercising restrains when it comes to purchasing gold.

 

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PM Modi calls for national austerity

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PM Modi calls for national austerity

“Gold is not necessary at this time,” the PM addressing a rally said recently. Among other austerity measures, the PM has called for moderation in edible oil consumption, reduction in chemical fertiliser usage, restrict overseas travel and destination weddings.

 

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How Much Gold Jewellery Can You Individually Keep?

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How Much Gold Jewellery Can You Individually Keep?

As per Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) 1994 circular, there is an authorised threshold for keeping Gold Jewellery And Ornaments. For such authorized threshold for keeping gold individually, no proof of investment is required.

 

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Threshold For Possessing Gold

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Threshold For Possessing Gold

The CBDT circular has prescribed limits for the quantity of jewellery and ornaments that people can possess or keep as individuals

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Authorised Limit For Possessing Gold Individually

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Authorised Limit For Possessing Gold Individually

Married women are allowed to keep or possess up to 500 grams of gold

Unmarried women are allowed to keep or possess up to 250 grams of gold

Men are allowed to keep or possess up to 100 grams

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Gold Purchase Transaction Limit

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Gold Purchase Transaction Limit

If you purchase gold worth Rs 2 lakh or above, you will have to furnish your PAN card details and this is mandatory under Section 114B of the Income Tax Rules

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Gold Purchase: Cash Transaction Limit

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Gold Purchase: Cash Transaction Limit

You can buy gold up to Rs 2 lakh only with cash, an amount exceeding this has to be paid through card or cheque along with PAN card details 

 

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Gold Purchase: Per Day Cash Transaction Limit

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Gold Purchase: Per Day Cash Transaction Limit

Under section 269ST of the Income Tax Act, you cannot do cash transactions exceeding Rs 2 lakh in a day for purchasing gold.

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Gold Purchase: Income Tax For Cash Transaction

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Gold Purchase: Income Tax For Cash Transaction

Purchasing gold for amount more Rs 2 lakh in cash in a single day, is subject to penalty equivalent to the cash transaction amount under Section 271D of the Income Tax Act.

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