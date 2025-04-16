How Much Money Can You Deposit In Savings Account? What Is The Single Day Cash Deposit Limit In Savings Account? EXPLAINED

8 / 8

Meanwhile, it is important to know that your bank savings accounts is insured by deposit insurance and credit guarantee corporation (DICGC). Each depositor in a bank is insured upto a maximum of Rs 5,00,000 (Rupees Five Lakhs) for both principal and interest amount held by him in the same right and same capacity as on the date of liquidation/cancellation of bank's licence or the date on which the scheme of amalgamation/merger/reconstruction comes into force.