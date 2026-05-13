How much monthly income will Rs 25 lakh FD generate for Senior Citizen and general public? Interest rates and other details explained

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The State Bank of India is offering an FD rate of up to 7.05 percent to senior citizens and the monthly income on Rs 25 lakh FD in this range will be Rs 14,687. HDFC Bank is offering an FD rate of up to 7.00 percent and the monthly income on Rs 25 lakh FD in this range will be Rs 14,583. ICICI Bank is offering an FD rate of up to 7.10 percent and the monthly income on Rs 25 lakhs in this range will be Rs 14,791. It is to be noted that the final FD rate provided depends on the applicant's profile, tenure, amount and other factors.