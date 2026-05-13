How much monthly income will Rs 25 lakh FD generate for Senior Citizen and general public? Interest rates and other details explained
A Fixed Deposit (FD) is a secure, low-risk investment where the investor deposits a lump sum for a fixed tenure at a predetermined interest rate. FDs typically offer higher interest rates than regular savings accounts, making them a popular choice for steady income.
Why invest in Rs 25 lakh FD?
Investing Rs 25 lakh in an FD in 2026 will offer high security, guaranteed returns and a steady monthly income. It is an ideal choice for conservative investors, retirees or anyone looking to secure capital from market volatility while ensuring regular cash flow.
How much monthly income will Rs 25 lakh FD generate?
Several banks offer different interest rates on FDs and the monthly income from an FD depends on the rate offered by the banks. Banks offering an FD rate of 7.05 percent can give investors a monthly income of Rs 14,687 on an FD investment of Rs 25 lakh.
Amount depends on several factors
The monthly income generated by an FD of Rs 25 lakh primarily depends on the chosen banking institution, interest rate and tenure of the deposit. Longer tenures generally offer higher interest rates on FDs which means that the monthly income will be higher.
Small finance banks offer higher returns
It is important to remember that small finance banks generally offer higher returns on FDs compared to large commercial banks. Many small finance banks offer interest rates up to 8.5 percent for investors whereas large commercial banks typically offer up to 7.5 percent. However, public sector banks continue to remain the preferred investment option for predictability, safety and stability. A look at the interest rates offered by different banks gives a broader picture of the monthly income one can earn from a Rs 25 lakh FD.
Regular investors' FD returns for Rs 25 lakh
The State Bank of India is offering FD rates of 6.25 to 7.05 percent and the monthly income on Rs 25 lakh FD in this range will be Rs 13,020 to Rs 14,687. HDFC Bank which is offering FD rates of 6.40 to 6.95 percent will give a monthly income of Rs 13,333 to Rs 14,479 on Rs 25 lakh FD in this range. ICICI Bank is offering an FD rate of 6.30 to 7.10 percent and the monthly income on Rs 25 lakh FD in this range will be Rs 13,125 to Rs 14,791. Investors should note that the final FD rate offered depends on the applicant's profile, tenure, amount and other factors.
Interest rates of up to 0.75 percent higher for senior citizens
Investors should note that many banks offer an additional interest rate of 0.50 to 0.75 percent per annum to senior citizens over the regular FDs rates which can significantly boost monthly income.
Senior citizens' FD returns for Rs 25 lakh
The State Bank of India is offering an FD rate of up to 7.05 percent to senior citizens and the monthly income on Rs 25 lakh FD in this range will be Rs 14,687. HDFC Bank is offering an FD rate of up to 7.00 percent and the monthly income on Rs 25 lakh FD in this range will be Rs 14,583. ICICI Bank is offering an FD rate of up to 7.10 percent and the monthly income on Rs 25 lakhs in this range will be Rs 14,791. It is to be noted that the final FD rate provided depends on the applicant's profile, tenure, amount and other factors.
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