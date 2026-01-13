Advertisement
How Much PF Money Can You Withdraw If You Lose Your Job? Does It Affect Your Pension? Explained
photoDetails

How Much PF Money Can You Withdraw If You Lose Your Job? Does It Affect Your Pension? Explained

If a PF member loses his/her job and is unemployed, then they can withdraw a portion of PF balance right away, while the remaining portion can be withdrawn after one year. Check details.

Updated:Jan 13, 2026, 03:32 PM IST
PF Withdrawal Limit

1/7
PF Withdrawal Limit

Employees who lose their jobs can immediately withdraw their PF funds. However, the money could only be withdrawn partially as one can withdraw 75 percent of their amount immediately and the remaining 25 percent after one year. 

 

Earlier PF Withdrawal Rules During Unemployment

2/7
Earlier PF Withdrawal Rules During Unemployment

Previously, PF withdrawals were governed by 13 different provisions, each with a minimum service requirement. A member was required to complete between two and seven years of service if they wished to withdraw PF money. Moreover, withdrawals were generally restricted to only the employee’s own contribution and interest. 

New PF Withdrawal Rules During Unemployment

3/7
New PF Withdrawal Rules During Unemployment

EPFO's revised rules place all partial withdrawals under a single, simplified framework. The minimum service period has been set at just 12 months for almost all types of withdrawals, including those made during unemployment. The withdrawable amount now includes both employee and employer contributions, along with the interest. 

PF Withdrawal On Unemployment

4/7
PF Withdrawal On Unemployment

If a member is unemployed, they can withdraw up to 75 percent of the total PF balance right away and the remaining 25 percent after one year. Full withdrawal requires waiting two months of unemployment or meeting retirement or disability criteria. However, the new rules encourage saving funds for longer periods. 

How Much PF Money Can You Withdraw If You Lose Your Job?

5/7
How Much PF Money Can You Withdraw If You Lose Your Job?

According to the EPFO guidelines, full PF withdrawal will not be allowed if someone loses their job. EPFO members must keep a 25 percent deposit in their account at all times and can only withdraw the remaining 75 percent of their money. The 25 percent deposit allows members to get interest benefits. Members can draw the full PF amount after 12 months of unemployment. 

* In the event of unemployment, 75 percent of the PF balance which includes employer and employee contributions as well as interest earned, can be withdrawn immediately.  * Members can withdraw the remaining 25 percent after one year. 

Does It Affect Your Pension?

6/7
Does It Affect Your Pension?

According to EPF rules, your EPF membership continues even after you leave your job. It continues until you have withdrawn all your PF funds. If you quit your job and do not make any contributions to your PF account, interest will continue to accrue for three years. You can withdraw this money whenever you wish by filing an online claim. 

PF Job Switch

7/7
PF Job Switch

If you join a new job and open a new EPF account, you can transfer your old PF through your UAN. Your membership and contributions will reactivate after the transfer. This not only ensures that your service period is considered continuous but also allows interest to accrue.

PF EPFO Provident fund PF withdrawal
