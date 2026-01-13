How Much PF Money Can You Withdraw If You Lose Your Job? Does It Affect Your Pension? Explained

5 / 7

According to the EPFO guidelines, full PF withdrawal will not be allowed if someone loses their job. EPFO members must keep a 25 percent deposit in their account at all times and can only withdraw the remaining 75 percent of their money. The 25 percent deposit allows members to get interest benefits. Members can draw the full PF amount after 12 months of unemployment.

* In the event of unemployment, 75 percent of the PF balance which includes employer and employee contributions as well as interest earned, can be withdrawn immediately. * Members can withdraw the remaining 25 percent after one year.