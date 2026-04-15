How to claim tax deduction of upto Rs 1.05 lakh with meal coupons; new rule effective from 1 April 2026
New income tax rules have come into efffect from 1 April 2026, allowing several tweaks in tax filing. Enhancement of meal coupons is one of them. Check what has changed.
Meal coupons tax deduction
Salaried employees who get the benefit of meal coupons, vouchers or cards can now claim an income tax deduction of up to Rs 1.05 lakhs. The income tax rules for 2026 have raised the tax-exempt limit for employer-provided meal cards to Rs 200 per meal. Calculations indicate that due to the raise in the tax-exempt limit, employees could potentially receive up to Rs 1,05,600 per year in tax exemptions which can significantly boost their take-home pay.
Meal coupons enhancement
Effective April 1, there has been an increase in the tax-exempt limit on employer-provided meals from Rs 50 to Rs 200 per meal and this benefit is extended across both the old and new tax regimes. Meal cards like Sodexo, Zeta, Pluxee and Rupay prepaid cards are exempt from tax if provided by the employer through paid, non-transferable vouchers that can only be redeemed at eating joints during working hours. This benefit covers food and non-alcoholic beverages provided by companies.
Meal coupons previous rates
Earlier, the tax exemption for such meal cards and vouchers was capped at Rs 50 per meal. This meant that if an employer provided employees two meals a day worth Rs 50 each then that amount was exempt from income tax.
Calculation of Rs 1.05 lakh tax exemption on Meal coupons
The raise in the tax-exempt limit to Rs 200 per meal will increase annual benefits to Rs 1,05,600 for employees. Here's the calculation:
Per-meal exemption: Rs 200 Meals per day (assumed): 2 Working days per month: 22
Rs 200 per meal multiplied by 2 meals equals Rs 400 per day Rs 400 per meal multiplied by 22 working days equals Rs 8,800 per month Rs 8,800 multiplied by 12 months equals Rs 1,05,600 per year
New income tax rules for 2026
Salaried employees stand to gain significantly from the income tax rules for 2026 which have raised the tax-exempt limit for employer-provided meal cards to Rs 200 per meal. With the raise in the tax-exempt limit, employees could potentially receive up to Rs 1,05,600 per year in tax exemptions which can significantly boost their take-home pay.
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