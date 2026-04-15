How to claim tax deduction of upto Rs 1.05 lakh with meal coupons; new rule effective from 1 April 2026

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The raise in the tax-exempt limit to Rs 200 per meal will increase annual benefits to Rs 1,05,600 for employees. Here's the calculation:

Per-meal exemption: Rs 200 Meals per day (assumed): 2 Working days per month: 22

Rs 200 per meal multiplied by 2 meals equals Rs 400 per day Rs 400 per meal multiplied by 22 working days equals Rs 8,800 per month Rs 8,800 multiplied by 12 months equals Rs 1,05,600 per year