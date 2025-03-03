How To Create Ayushman Vay Vandana Card On Ayushman App And Get Free Rs 5 Lakh Treatment Under PMJAY?
How can senior citizens of 70 years old create Ayushman Vay Vandana Card on Ayushman App and get free Rs 5 lakh treatment under PMJAY? Step by step process explained here.
Ayushman Bharat Yojana Health Coverage For Senior Citizen
The Narendra Modi Government has expanded the Ayushman Bharat Yojana to provide health coverage to all senior citizens aged 70 and above, regardless of their income. It was first approved by the Union Cabinet in September this year. It is in addition to the existing AB PM-JAY family scheme, wherein the elderly will have a separate cover of Rs 5 lakh per year.
Ayushman Bharat Yojana Additional Coverage
This additional amount is exclusively meant for them, which means, they will not have to share with the other members of the family who are below the age of 70 years. Every senior citizen of the country above the age of 70 years will get free treatment in the hospital. Such elderly people will be given Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card.
Ayushman Bharat Yojana Access In Empanelled Hospitals
PM-JAY provides cashless access to health care services for the beneficiary at the point of service, that is, the hospital. All pre–existing conditions are covered from day one. Benefits of the scheme are portable across the country i.e. a beneficiary can visit any empanelled public or private hospital in India to avail cashless treatment. Public hospitals are reimbursed for the healthcare services at par with the private hospitals.
Ayushman Bharat Yojana Covers Hospital Charges
Ayushman Bharat Yojana Services include approximately 1,929 procedures covering all the costs related to treatment, including but not limited to drugs, supplies, diagnostic services, physician's fees, room charges, surgeon charges, OT and ICU charges etc.
Ayushman Bharat Yojana Cashless Cover Of Rs 5 Lakh
PM-JAY provides cashless cover of up to Rs 5,00,000 to each eligible family per annum for listed secondary and tertiary care conditions. The cover under the scheme includes all expenses incurred on the following components of the treatment.
How To Create Ayushman Vay Vandana Card On Ayushman App
Log in as beneficiary operator
Enter captcha, mobile number and do authentication Click option to enroll senior citizen Search for Beneficiary Enter Aadhaar to check if it already exists Now click on the button for New Enrollment Perform e-KYC by following the options given Proceed by selecting checkbox Enter mobile and Aadhaar for OTP Verification Provide declaration as applicable Capture photo and fill all the additional information Enter captcha, mobile number and do authentication Add family member of age 70 plus or proceed to submit e-Kyc is completed. Ayushman Vay Vandana Card can be downloaded
