How To Delink Wrong PF ID You Have Attached To Your UAN; Online Process Explained
EPFO Members can delink their incorrectly linked member IDs through the unified portal or they can do so by physically visiting the EPFO office.
Delink Wrong PF ID From UAN
If your Universal Account Number (UAN) is linked to a wrong ID then you can delink it. To unlink the incorrect ID, visit the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) unified member's website. The EPFO offers members the ability to delink any erroneous Member Id in their UAN that was linked without their knowledge.
Delink incorrect member ID via portal
Members can delink their incorrectly linked member IDs through the unified portal by following these steps.
Log in to the Member Interface
Enter your UAN, Password and Captcha Navigate to the View menu and click on the Service History sub-menu To delink wrongly linked previous member ID details, click the Delink button Select the reason for delinking on the next page Click the OTP Verification for Delinking Upon successful verification, the Member ID will be delinked You will be redirected to your service history, where the delinked Member ID will no longer appear
Error in delinking
If an Electronic Challan-cum-Return has been filed against the Member ID, attempting to delink will result in an error notice. The process of delinking will not be completed.
How to avoid errors?
Members who wish to delink their incorrectly linked member IDs via the unified portal must ensure that their Aadhaar-linked mobile number is active and accessible. Second, members should verify all details before starting the delinking process to avoid errors.
Conatact employer whose member ID is showing wrongly
Contact the employer whose member ID is incorrectly shown under your UAN. Contact their HR and explain that an incorrect PF member ID has been tagged to your UAN and is appearing in your EPFO records.
Raise EPFO grievance
Raise an online grievance with EPFO through the EPFiGMS portal. In your complaint, provide your UAN, correct member ID and the wrong member ID and the employer name linked to it. In the grievance section, explain that an incorrect PF member ID has been tagged to your UAN.
Visit PF office
If necessary, visit the regional PF office that handles the employer’s code. Carry your ID documents, UAN details and copies of your grievance. Explain to the representatives that an incorrect PF member ID has been tagged to your UAN.
