How To Get Income Tax Refund If Old Bank Account Is Closed — Easy Online Reissue Process

photoDetails

english

2977310

If your Income Tax Refund fails because the bank account you mentioned in your ITR is closed or inactive, you can still get your money back by updating your details on the Income Tax e-filing portal. The process is simple — log in, add and validate a new active bank account, and then request a refund re-issue for the concerned assessment year. Refunds usually fail due to incorrect details, unvalidated accounts, or account closure. Once you update and validate your new bank account and link it with your PAN, the Income Tax Department will reprocess your refund within a few working days.