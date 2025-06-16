Advertisement
How To Link Your Aadhaar Card With IRCTC Account For Tatkal Ticket Booking From 1 July 2025--Step By Step Process Explained

Only Aadhaar authenticated user can book Tatkal tickets on IRCTC Website and App from July 1. Here is the full process to link Aadhaar card with IRCTC.

Updated:Jun 16, 2025, 09:52 AM IST
The Ministry of Railways has recently said that in order to ensure fair and transparent access to Tatkal tickets and to safeguard the interests of genuine passengers, there will be key modifications in the Tatkal ticket booking system. These changes are aimed at enhancing user authentication and reducing misuse of the scheme, the ministry said.

Effective 1st July 2025, Tatkal tickets booked through IRCTC’s official website and mobile app will be available only to users authenticated with Aadhaar. Further, Aadhaar-based OTP authentication will become mandatory for Tatkal bookings made online starting 15th July 2025.

The Ministry of Railways urges all passengers to take note of these changes and encourages everyone to ensure Aadhaar linkage with their IRCTC user profiles to avoid inconvenience.

Step 1. Visit the IRCTC’s official website.

Step 2. Log in with your ID and Password.

Step 3. Now Go to ‘My Account’ and click on ‘Authenticate User’.

Step 4. Enter your Aadhaar number/Virtual ID details.

Step 5. Now Click ‘Verify details and receive OTP’ button.

Step 6. You will get OTP on your registered mobile phone.

Step 7. Enter the OTP, check the consent form, and click on ‘Submit’.

Once submitted, you will get a ITCTC-Aadhaar confirmation message.

Tatkal tickets booked at computerised Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters and through authorised agents will require OTP authentication sent to the mobile number provided by the user at the time of booking. This provision will also come into effect from 15th July 2025.

 

To prevent bulk bookings during the critical opening period, authorised ticketing agents of Indian Railways will not be permitted to book opening-day Tatkal tickets during the first 30 minutes of the booking window.

 

For AC classes, this restriction applies from 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM, and for non-AC classes, from 11:00 AM to 11:30 AM. These changes are being implemented to improve transparency in Tatkal bookings and to ensure that the benefits of the scheme reach genuine end users.

