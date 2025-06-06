How To Revive A Discontinued PPF Account: Reasons, Resolutions Explained

8 / 8

A minimum of Rs 500 and a maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh per annum can be deposited every year in a PPF account at present. Deposits can be done maximum in 12 transactions. However, you must note that if you deposit more than Rs1.5 lakh in your PPF account per annum, the excess amount will neither earn any interest nor will be eligible for rebate under Income Tax Act.