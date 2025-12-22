Advertisement
HURRY! PAN At Risk After Dec 31: Miss Aadhaar Linking, Face Higher TDS, Blocked Banking & Rs 1,000 Penalty

The government has set December 31, 2025 as the final deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar for eligible individuals. Failure to do so will make PAN inoperative from January 1, 2026, disrupting tax filing and financial transactions. Taxpayers may face higher TDS rates and service restrictions. Those missing the deadline can still link later by paying a Rs 1,000 penalty after correcting any data mismatches.

 

Dec 22, 2025
Aadhaar-PAN Linking Deadline: Key Date You Can’t Ignore

Aadhaar-PAN Linking Deadline: Key Date You Can’t Ignore

The government has set December 31, 2025 as the final deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar for individuals who were issued Aadhaar on or before October 1, 2024. If the linking is not completed by this date, the PAN will become inoperative from January 1, 2026, impacting tax filing and financial transactions.

 

What Happens If Your PAN Becomes Inoperative

What Happens If Your PAN Becomes Inoperative

An inoperative PAN can cause serious financial trouble. Taxpayers will not be able to file or verify income-tax returns, open bank accounts, invest in mutual funds or shares, or apply for loans. In addition, higher TDS and TCS rates may apply on transactions until the PAN is reactivated through Aadhaar linking.

 

Penalty for Missing the Aadhaar-PAN Linking Deadline

Penalty for Missing the Aadhaar-PAN Linking Deadline

If you fail to link Aadhaar and PAN by the deadline, the linking can still be done later — but only after paying a Rs 1,000 penalty. The fee must be paid through the income-tax portal before the PAN can be reactivated and linked successfully.

 

Common Reasons Aadhaar-PAN Linking Gets Rejected

Common Reasons Aadhaar-PAN Linking Gets Rejected

Many taxpayers face linking failures due to mismatched details between Aadhaar and PAN records. The most common issues include differences in name spelling, date of birth, gender, or mobile number. Even minor mismatches can cause the linking request to be rejected.

 

How to Fix Mismatched Details in PAN or Aadhaar

How to Fix Mismatched Details in PAN or Aadhaar

If the mismatch is in PAN details, corrections can be made through authorised PAN service portals. Aadhaar details can be updated online via the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) website or at Aadhaar enrolment centres. In some cases, biometric verification may be required to complete the correction process.

 

Step-by-Step Process to Link Aadhaar and PAN Online

Step-by-Step Process to Link Aadhaar and PAN Online

To link Aadhaar and PAN online, visit the Income Tax Department e-Filing portal and select the “Link Aadhaar” option. Enter your PAN and Aadhaar numbers, verify details using the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-registered mobile number, and submit the request. If applicable, pay the ₹1,000 late fee before proceeding.

 

Final Takeaway for Taxpayers

Final Takeaway for Taxpayers

Linking Aadhaar with PAN is no longer optional. Missing the December 31 deadline can freeze your PAN and disrupt everyday financial activities. Taxpayers should verify their details early, fix mismatches if any, and complete the linking process well before the deadline to avoid penalties and inconvenience.

 

