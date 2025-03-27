Advertisement
NewsPhotosHurun Global Rich List 2025: These 34-Year-Olds Are India’s Youngest Billionaires With Rs 8,643 Crore
Hurun Global Rich List 2025: These 34-Year-Olds Are India’s Youngest Billionaires With Rs 8,643 Crore

Hurun Rich List 2025: The Hurun Global Rich List 2025 names Razorpay co-founders Shashank Kumar and Harshil Mathur, both 34, as India’s youngest billionaires with Rs 8,643 crore each. India now has 284 billionaires, with Mumbai leading the count. Roshni Nadar made history among India's richest, while Mukesh Ambani slipped in ranking. 

Updated:Mar 27, 2025, 09:02 PM IST
Introduction

1/7
Introduction

India’s billionaire club is growing, and two 34-year-olds have made history in the Hurun Global Rich List 2025. Razorpay co-founders Shashank Kumar and Harshil Mathur have been named India’s youngest billionaires, each with a net worth of Rs 8,643 crore.

The Visionaries Behind Razorpay

2/7
The Visionaries Behind Razorpay

Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar met at IIT Roorkee and saw an opportunity to simplify digital payments in India. This idea led to the launch of Razorpay in 2014, a platform that has transformed online transactions for businesses.

Their Journey Before Razorpay

3/7
Their Journey Before Razorpay

Before becoming entrepreneurs, both had corporate careers. Harshil Mathur was a Wireline Field Engineer at Schlumberger, while Shashank Kumar worked as a Software Development Engineer at Microsoft. Their shared passion for fintech drove them to start their own company.

Razorpay’s Meteoric Rise

4/7
Razorpay’s Meteoric Rise

Razorpay grew rapidly, securing $375 million in its Series F funding round by the end of 2021. Today, it is valued at 7.5 billion dollars and backed by top investors like Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global, and Y Combinator.

India’s Billionaire Boom

5/7
India’s Billionaire Boom

The Hurun Global Rich List 2025 reports that India now has 284 billionaires, with Mumbai leading as the city with the most billionaires. India also accounts for 56 per cent of self-made billionaires.

Global Young Billionaires

6/7
Global Young Billionaires

While Kumar and Mathur are India’s youngest billionaires, China’s Wang Zelong, aged 29, shares the same net worth. The average age of India’s billionaires is 68, slightly higher than the global average of 66.

A New Era for Indian Entrepreneurs

7/7
A New Era for Indian Entrepreneurs

Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar’s success story is a testament to India’s thriving startup ecosystem. Their journey from IIT graduates to billionaires highlights the power of innovation and determination in shaping the future of Indian business.

(Image credit: @MarketingMind_/X, @getpinxyz/X, @startupcell_gce/X, @ForbesIndia/X, @ShareShaan/X)

