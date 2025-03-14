Advertisement
Income Tax Alert! DEADLINE To File Advance Tax Ends Tomorrow; Check Penalty For Missing It

Income other than salaries, such as rent, capital gains, business, etc is subject to advance tax. 

Updated:Mar 14, 2025, 08:30 AM IST
Advance Tax FY 2024–2025 Deadline

Advance Tax FY 2024–2025 Deadline

Income Tax Department has been time again reminding tax filers that the final advance tax installment for the fiscal year 2024–2025 is due on March 15, 2025. This indicates that there are just three days left to make the payment. 

What is advance tax?

What is advance tax?

Income other than salaries, such as rent, capital gains, business, etc is subject to advance tax. Instead of being paid in full at the end of the fiscal year, it is paid in installments throughout the year. Advance tax is also called "earn and pay tax" system.

What is the deadline to pay advance tax FY 2024–2025?

What is the deadline to pay advance tax FY 2024–2025?

June 15 is the due date for the first installment, which represents 15% of the entire tax. Taxpayers are required to pay 45% of the total tax, including the first installment, by September 15. By December 15, the third installment, which raises the total sum paid to 75%, must be made. By March 15, the last installment, which covers the entire 100% tax liability, must be completed.

Who needs to pay advance tax?

Who needs to pay advance tax?

All taxpayers with projected tax liabilities of at least Rs 10,000 (after tax deducted at source, or TDS) from the previous year are required to pay advance tax under section 208 of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Who Is Exempt From paying advance tax?

Who Is Exempt From paying advance tax?

You can be exempt from paying advance tax if you have a job and TDS is deducted from your income. However, advance tax may have to be paid if you have any additional sources of income beyond your salary, such as rental income, capital gains from real estate or the stock market, or income from your business or freelancing. Similarly, advance tax must be paid if you are a doctor, lawyer, or consultant.

However, a resident senior citizen, a person of the age of 60 years or above, who does not have any business or professional income during the relevant fiscal year, is exempt from paying advance tax.

What is the penalty for missing advance tax payment?

What is the penalty for missing advance tax payment?

The advance tax default is subject to penalty interest under sections 234B and 234C. A penal interest of 1% per month or part thereof is levied in each section. In the event of a delay or shortfall in advance tax payment, Section 234B is imposed. For nonpayment or short payment of individual advance tax installments, Section 234C is applicable.

How to pay for Advance tax?

How to pay for Advance tax?

Advance tax payments could be made both online and offline. 

