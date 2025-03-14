Income Tax Alert! DEADLINE To File Advance Tax Ends Tomorrow; Check Penalty For Missing It

5 / 7

You can be exempt from paying advance tax if you have a job and TDS is deducted from your income. However, advance tax may have to be paid if you have any additional sources of income beyond your salary, such as rental income, capital gains from real estate or the stock market, or income from your business or freelancing. Similarly, advance tax must be paid if you are a doctor, lawyer, or consultant.

However, a resident senior citizen, a person of the age of 60 years or above, who does not have any business or professional income during the relevant fiscal year, is exempt from paying advance tax.