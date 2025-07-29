photoDetails

The Income Tax Department clarified that the new Income Tax Bill, 2025 only aims to simplify the tax law’s language and remove outdated sections, without changing any tax rates or exemptions. This statement was made to counter media rumors about changes to Long Term Capital Gains (LTCG) tax and equity investment benefits. The bill, introduced in February 2025, intends to replace the old Income Tax Act from 1961 with a modern, clearer, and more technology-friendly law. It has undergone detailed review by a Lok Sabha committee and marks the first full rewrite of India’s tax code in decades.