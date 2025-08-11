Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2944670https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/income-tax-bill-2025key-changes-you-must-know-2944670
NewsPhotosIncome Tax Bill 2025:Key Changes You Must Know
photoDetails

Income Tax Bill 2025:Key Changes You Must Know

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Income Tax (No.2) Amendment Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha, outlining new provisions impacting property owners, taxpayers under the revised regime, and those qualifying for rebates.

 

Updated:Aug 11, 2025, 06:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Introduction of the New Income Tax (No.2) Bill, 2025

1/7
Introduction of the New Income Tax (No.2) Bill, 2025

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Income Tax (No.2) Amendment Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha, incorporating significant corrections in drafting errors and ambiguities identified by the Select Committee in the earlier version. The revised bill impacts individual taxpayers, property owners, those under the new regime, and rebate-eligible taxpayers. Once passed, it will replace the Income-tax Act, 1961, effective April 1, 2026.

 

Follow Us

Key Improvements Over the Previous Bill

2/7
Key Improvements Over the Previous Bill

The Select Committee’s review led to several changes to ensure clarity and legal precision. These adjustments address stakeholder feedback and aim to eliminate misinterpretations in tax provisions, making the law more transparent and taxpayer-friendly.

 

Follow Us

Income Tax Rebate Changes

3/7
Income Tax Rebate Changes

Old Regime: Rebate of 100 percent of income tax payable or Rs 12,500 (whichever is lower) for incomes up to Rs 5 lakh.

New Regime (Section 202(I)): Full rebate of tax payable or Rs 60,000 for incomes up to Rs 12 lakh.

Above Rs 12 lakh: Marginal tax relief provisions apply, reducing the impact of higher tax slabs.

Follow Us

New Tax Regime Structure – Clause 202(I)

4/7
New Tax Regime Structure – Clause 202(I)

The bill introduces a simplified slab system for individuals, HUFs, and others:

Up to Rs 4 lakh – No tax

Rs 4,00,001–Rs 8,00,000 – 5 percent

Rs 8,00,001–Rs 12,00,000 – 10 percent

Rs 12,00,001–Rs 16,00,000 – 15 percent

Rs 16,00,001–Rs 20,00,000 – 20 percent

Rs 20,00,001–Rs 24,00,000 – 25 percent

Above RS 24,00,000 – 30 percent

Follow Us

Taxation of Income from House Property – Clause 20

5/7
Taxation of Income from House Property – Clause 20

Income from buildings or land is taxed as “House Property” income.

If the property is used for business or professional purposes, it is taxed under “Business Income” instead.

Follow Us

Determining Annual Value of Property – Clause 21

6/7
Determining Annual Value of Property – Clause 21

Annual value = Higher of notional rent or actual rent.

Local authority taxes can be deducted.

Unrealised rent is excluded.

Nil value for two years for unsold stock-in-trade properties after completion certificate.

Up to two self-occupied houses can have nil value unless let out or personally used.

Follow Us

Definition of Tax Year – Clause 3(1)

7/7
Definition of Tax Year – Clause 3(1)

A “Tax Year” is the financial year starting April 1. For new businesses or income sources, it begins on the start date and ends on March 31 of that year. This ensures proper alignment of tax assessment periods.

 

Follow Us
New Income Tax BillITR Filing 2025monsoon sessionParliament
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon5
title
New Vande Bharat Train For Vaishno Devi Katra From THIS City - Check Route, Halts, Ticket Fare, Timings, Travel Time And More
camera icon7
title
success story
Meet The Man Who Lost His Father At 13, Dreamed Of Joining Army, And Now Owns Chain Of Hotels; He Belongs To THIS Country — Know Who He Is...
camera icon6
title
Bigg Boss Telugu 9
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: What to Expect - Theme, Release Date, Contestants & Nagarjuna’s Massive Pay Will Shock You
camera icon10
title
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Top 5 Highest Wicket-Takers In T20 Asia Cup: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Tops The List, Jasprit Bumrah Misses Out - Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
smallest district in India
This Is Smallest District In India By Area: Not Lakshadweep, Yanam, Diu, or Daman, It Is…Total Area Is…
NEWS ON ONE CLICK