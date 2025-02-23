Income Tax Breakdown: How Much Will You Pay On Salaries Of Rs 6.75 Lakh, Rs 9.25 Lakh, Rs 14.50 Lakh, Or Rs 18.50 Lakh In Old And New Tax Regimes?

2 / 10

In India, there are two primary tax regimes:

- Old Tax Regime: This allows various exemptions and deductions like House Rent Allowance (HRA) and 80C deductions. Although the tax rates are higher, these exemptions make it a favorable option for many taxpayers who claim deductions.

- New Tax Regime: Introduced in 2020, this regime offers lower tax rates but does not allow deductions or exemptions. It’s simpler, making it easier for taxpayers who do not have many deductions to claim.

- Proposed New Tax Regime (for 2025-26): This version of the new regime increases the tax-free income limit, making it more attractive for salaried individuals.