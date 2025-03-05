Tax Calendar March 2025: Key Deadlines You Can’t Afford To Miss During THIS Month
Tax Calendar March 2025: The March 2025 brings crucial tax deadlines for businesses and individuals, covering income tax, GST, TDS, and advance tax payments. The Key dates include March 7 for TDS/TCS deposit, March 15 for advance tax, March 20 for GSTR-3B, and March 31 for Form 67 and Country-by-Country Report. Stay compliant with the tax calendar to avoid penalties.
Ongoing Compliance:
March 2025 is a crucial month for taxpayers, with multiple deadlines for income tax filings, GST payments, advance tax, and other statutory obligations. Staying compliant with these deadlines will help avoid penalties and ensure smooth tax operations.
March 2, 2025:
This is the last date to submit the challan-cum-statement for tax deducted under Sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M, and 194S for the month of January 2025. (Image Credit: Freepik)
March 7, 2025:
The deadline for depositing TDS/TCS for February 2025 falls on this day. Government offices making payments without a challan must remit the tax on the same day.
March 15, 2025:
Taxpayers are required to pay the fourth and final instalment of advance tax for the assessment year 2025-26. Those covered under the presumptive taxation scheme (Section 44AD/44ADA) must pay their entire advance tax liability by this date. Government offices that have paid TDS/TCS without a challan must also file Form 24G.
March 17, 2025:
TDS certificates for tax deducted under Sections 194-IA, 194-IB, and 194S (by specified persons) for the month of January 2025 must be issued by this date.
March 30, 2025:
Taxpayers must furnish the challan-cum-statement for tax deducted under Sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M, and 194S (by specified persons) for February 2025 by this deadline.
March 31, 2025:
Entities must submit the Country-by-Country Report (Form 3CEAD) for FY 2023-24 if they are the parent or alternate reporting entity. Organizations whose parent entity is in a country that does not have an exchange agreement with India must also file this report.
