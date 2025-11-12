Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2983411https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/income-tax-department-is-tracking-these-10-transactions-by-you-check-how-to-avoid-notice-penalty-2983411
NewsPhotosIncome Tax Department Is Tracking These 10 Transactions By You: Check How To Avoid Notice, Penalty
photoDetails

Income Tax Department Is Tracking These 10 Transactions By You: Check How To Avoid Notice, Penalty

The Income Tax Department keeps a close watch on high-value financial transactions like large cash deposits, property deals, credit card payments, and big investments. Exceeding set limits without proper documentation can attract scrutiny or even penalties. 

 

Updated:Nov 12, 2025, 04:28 PM IST
Follow Us

1/11

The Income Tax Department keeps a close eye on high-value transactions to track unreported income and curb tax evasion. Many of these activities seem harmless but could draw scrutiny if they cross certain limits. If you want to stay on the safe side, here are 10 financial moves that could trigger an alert from the IT department.

 

Follow Us

Cash Deposits in Savings Account

2/11
Cash Deposits in Savings Account

If you deposit Rs 10 lakh or more in your savings account in a financial year, the bank is required to report it to the Income Tax Department. Frequent high-value deposits could raise questions about the source of funds.

 

Follow Us

Cash Deposits in Current Account

3/11
Cash Deposits in Current Account

For business accounts, the limit is higher. Depositing ₹50 lakh or more in cash during a financial year can attract IT scrutiny. Always maintain proper records and ensure your business transactions are transparent.

 

Follow Us

Paying Credit Card Bills in Cash

4/11
Paying Credit Card Bills in Cash

If you pay Rs 1 lakh or more in cash toward your credit card bill, the bank will report it. Large cash payments may lead the department to question your declared income and spending habits.

 

Follow Us

High Credit Card Spending

5/11
High Credit Card Spending

Even if you’re paying through online or banking channels, spending Rs 10 lakh or more annually on credit cards will be reported. Ensure that your spending aligns with your income tax filings.

 

Follow Us

Buying or Selling Property

6/11
Buying or Selling Property

All property transactions worth Rs 30 lakh or more are reported to the IT Department. If you buy or sell property, make sure the deal value matches the amount reported in your income documents to avoid discrepancies.

 

Follow Us

Fixed Deposits (FDs)

7/11
Fixed Deposits (FDs)

Investing Rs 10 lakh or more in fixed deposits can also attract attention. While there’s nothing wrong with it, ensure the source of funds is declared in your tax returns.

 

Follow Us

Foreign Travel or Forex Purchase

8/11
Foreign Travel or Forex Purchase

Spending Rs 10 lakh or more on foreign travel or purchasing forex in a year is tracked under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS). The department may verify whether your declared income supports such expenses.

 

Follow Us

Investment in Shares or Bonds

9/11
Investment in Shares or Bonds

Investing Rs 10 lakh or more in mutual funds, stocks, or bonds is reported to the IT department. Always ensure your PAN is linked to such investments and the source of money is legitimate.

 

Follow Us

Cash Gifts Without Proof

10/11
Cash Gifts Without Proof

Receiving cash gifts worth more than ₹50,000 without proper documentation could lead to tax issues. Gifts from relatives are exempt, but gifts from others may be taxable.

 

Follow Us

Cash Received from One Person in a Day

11/11
Cash Received from One Person in a Day

Accepting Rs 2 lakh or more in cash from a single person in one day is a direct violation of Section 269ST of the Income Tax Act. Always opt for digital or bank transactions for large payments.

 

Follow Us
Income Tax departmentIT departmentIT Department Transactions
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
Travel
Planning An International Vacation In 2026? These Popular Destinations Are About To Get Pricier For Tourists
camera icon8
title
WTC 2025-27 Points Table
Updated WTC 2025-27 Points Table Ahead Of IND vs SA Test Series: Australia On Top, India At 3rd Spot; South Africa, Pakistan At...
camera icon7
title
Private Railway Station In India
India's First Private Railway Station: Offers Experience Like Airport; Not In Delhi Or Mumbai, It Is In...
camera icon7
title
Ira Singhal
Meet Ira Singhal: Cleared UPSC 4 Times, Secured AIR 1 In 2014, Lives With Permanent Spine Disorder — Know Her Life Challenges And Journey
camera icon7
title
EPS95
EPS-95 Update: EPFO May Raise Salary Cap From Rs 15,000 To Rs 25,000, Benefiting Over 6.5 Crore Employees And Increasing Monthly Pension Contributions By 66%