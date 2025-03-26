Income Tax Return 2025: When Will ITR Filing Begin for AY 2025-26? Check Deadline Date And Types Of ITR Forms – How To File ITR Online

3 / 7

ITR-1 (Sahaj) is designed for resident individuals with a total income of up to Rs 50 lakh. It is applicable to salaried employees, pensioners, and individuals earning income from one house property. This form simplifies tax filing for those with straightforward income sources.

Meanwhile, the ITR-2 is meant for high-income earners and investors. It applies to individuals with an income of more than ₹50 lakh or those earning agricultural income exceeding Rs 5,000. This form is suitable for taxpayers with multiple income sources beyond salary and house property.