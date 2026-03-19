Income tax rules on gold holding in India: How much gold can you legally hold, what if you exceed your limit? Explained

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In India, there are no prescribed limits on the amount of gold that an individual or family possesses as long as it has been accumulated through declared sources of income. The CBDT issued a circular on 11 May 1994 directing tax officials not to confiscate gold ornaments and jewellery up to a specific amount during an income tax raid. The rules state that up to 500 grams of gold jewellery will not be seized for a married woman, up to 250 grams of gold jewellery will not be seized for an unmarried woman and up to 100 grams of gold possessed by a man will not be seized even without a document. Gold within this limit will not be seized even if immediate documentation is unavailable.