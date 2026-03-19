Income tax rules on gold holding in India: How much gold can you legally hold, what if you exceed your limit? Explained
In India, there are no prescribed limits on the amount of gold that an individual or family possesses as long as it has been accumulated through declared sources of income.
Income tax rules on gold holding
With gold prices touching new highs, many households are revisiting their investments in gold items. When it comes to compliance with the income tax rules on gold holding, many people are left wondering whether there is a limit to how much gold one can legally hold and what happens if they exceed the limit and the tax authorities show up.
India gold holding rules
Taxpayers should note that the Indian tax laws do not prescribe any specific limit on the amount of gold an individual or family can own. However, during income tax searches, certain administrative guidelines issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) provide practical relief to people.
Gold holding rules
In India, there are no prescribed limits on the amount of gold that an individual or family possesses as long as it has been accumulated through declared sources of income. The CBDT issued a circular on 11 May 1994 directing tax officials not to confiscate gold ornaments and jewellery up to a specific amount during an income tax raid. The rules state that up to 500 grams of gold jewellery will not be seized for a married woman, up to 250 grams of gold jewellery will not be seized for an unmarried woman and up to 100 grams of gold possessed by a man will not be seized even without a document. Gold within this limit will not be seized even if immediate documentation is unavailable.
What happens if your gold holdings exceed CBDT limits?
Gold above CBDT limits is not illegal but the authorities may question the source. In case the household gold exceeds the limits, the family may be required to present evidence like bills for buying, bank records, ITR and inheritance documents. If no bills are available then owners may present their valuation report, affidavit or financial capacity. If the individual can reasonably explain the source of the gold, it will not be seized.
Source matters more than quantity of gold
Taxpayers should be aware that they may be required to explain the source of the gold during assessment procedures. Even if jewellery is not seized during a raid, tax officials usually inquire about the source of the gold items. The taxpayer may have to demonstrate that the gold was acquired from legitimate sources. If gold jewellery has been purchased, it is advisable to retain purchase invoices which help establish the source of funds used to acquire the jewellery.
Legitimacy of inherited and gifted gold
Gold jewellery is often acquired through family inheritance or gifts during weddings and other occasions. For inherited gold, people can present supporting documents inculding a will, succession certificate, family settlement document or gift deed from parents or grandparents. Similarly, gold received during weddings or family occasions can be substantiated with basic documents such as gift records, photos of the ceremony or purchase bills from the jewelers.
Rules for gold coins, gold bars
The CBDT circular specifically refers to gold jewellery and ornaments and does not provide the same protection for gold coins, gold bars or other forms of bullion. Jewellery containing diamonds or precious stones is not specifically covered by the rules. Such assets may be subject to examination or seizure if the authorities believe their source cannot be satisfactorily explained.
Cash purchase rule for gold
Taxpayers should note that cash purchases of gold are capped at Rs 2 lakh per transaction. PAN or Aadhaar details are mandatory for purchases of gold of Rs 2 lakh or more. Transactions above Rs 2 lakh must be made via bank transfer or digital payments.
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