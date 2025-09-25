India Post Launches ePassbook For Savings Schemes: How To Check Balance, View Mini Statements And Download Account Details Online Anytime
India Post’s Department of Posts has launched an ePassbook facility for Post Office Savings Bank (POSB) customers, covering Savings Accounts, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi Accounts. This digital service lets users check balances and view mini-statements online anytime via OTP-based verification, reducing dependence on physical passbooks. The portal is accessible through the POSB Seva website, where customers can securely log in, enter account details, and download mini-statements. While many POSB services are free, nominal fees apply for duplicate passbooks, cheque leaves beyond the free limit, and certain other operations.
Introduction: From Physical Passbook to ePassbook
The Department of Posts (DoP), via the Post Office Savings Bank (POSB), offers various savings and investment products. Traditionally, account holders received a physical passbook to record all their transactions. Over time, to make access easier and more immediate, the option of an e-Passbook has become available, enabling users to check balances and mini-statements online.
What Is an ePassbook?
An ePassbook is an online facility that allows users to check their transaction history digitally. Currently, this service is available for the following POSB schemes:
Savings account
Public Provident Fund (PPF)
Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA)
While the mini-statement and balance enquiry features are enabled now, the full statement option for all POSB schemes will be rolled out gradually.
How to View Mini-Statements and Balance Enquiries
The India Post website describes the process as follows:
You pick the relevant scheme (Savings, PPF, SSA) and input the account details.
An OTP validation is done to confirm identity.
Then you choose between balance enquiry or mini-statement.
Depending on your choice, either your current balance is shown or a short transaction history is displayed.
Optionally, you can download the mini-statement.
Step-by-Step: Accessing ePassbook
To view your ePassbook, follow these steps:
Go to the POSB Seva portal: posbseva.indiapost.gov.in/indiapost/signin
Enter your mobile number and captcha
Submit the OTP received
On the next page, click the ePassbook icon
Input your account number and registered mobile number
Complete the captcha to view your ePassbook
This sequence ensures both security and user verification.
Charges & Fees: What the Latest Fee Structure Says
Even though many services under POSB are free, certain operations involve nominal charges. Here is a breakdown:
Duplicate passbook issuance: Rs 50
Statement of account / deposit receipt: Rs 20 per case
Passbook issue in lieu of lost/mutilated certificate: Rs 10 per registration
Account transfer / account pledge: Rs 100
Cancellation or change of nomination: no fee
Additional details for Savings Bank accounts:
Up to 10 cheque leaves per year are issued free
Beyond 10 leaves, a Rs 2 per leaf fee applies
A penalty of Rs 100 is imposed for a dishonoured cheque
Benefits & Limitations
Benefits:
Instant access to recent transactions, without needing to visit the post office
Convenience of online viewing and downloading
Reduced dependency on physical passbooks
Limitations (for now):
Full statements are not yet universally available for all POSB schemes
You must use the correct scheme and registered mobile number
Reliant on valid OTP verification and online access
What to Expect Going Forward
The rollout of ePassbook features is an ongoing effort. While the mini-statement and balance enquiry are currently supported for saving accounts, PPF, and SSA, the Department of Posts plans to extend full statement access for all POSB schemes in a phased manner. As the digital infrastructure strengthens, more seamless, comprehensive access is likely to become standard.
