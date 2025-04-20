India’s 10 Wealthiest Banks In 2025 By Market Cap – SBI, Axis, ICICI & More; Guess Who’s No. 1
Wealthiest Banks in India: The banking industry in India plays a crucial role in the country’s economic growth. A bank's market capitalisation is a key indicator of its financial strength and investor trust. As of 2025, India’s top banks—spanning both private and public sectors—are shaping the nation's financial future. Here’s a list of the top 10 wealthiest banks in India, based on the latest Forbes data.
HDFC Bank
Founded in 1994, HDFC Bank has emerged as India’s largest private sector bank by market capitalisation. As of December 2024, it operated more than 9,100 branches and 21,000 ATMs across 4,100 cities and towns. Known for its broad range of financial services, robust customer base, and digital innovation, HDFC Bank continues to lead the Indian banking landscape.
ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank, also established in 1994, is one of India’s top private sector banks. With a strong national presence and wide array of financial products, ICICI has built a reputation for technology-driven banking and customer convenience. Its significant market cap reflects investor confidence in its steady growth and innovation.
State Bank of India (SBI)
India’s oldest and largest public sector bank, SBI was founded in 1806. By 2024, it operated over 22,500 branches and approximately 63,580 ATMs, serving more than 50 crore customers. As a government-backed institution with a deep-rooted legacy, SBI continues to command strong market value and trust.
Kotak Mahindra Bank
Starting as a non-banking financial company in 1985 and becoming a full-fledged bank in 2003, Kotak Mahindra Bank has steadily grown into a top private sector bank. With more than 1,780 branches and around 3,000 ATMs across India, it had built a customer base of over 5.1 crore by June 2024, backed by strong digital services and financial offerings.
Axis Bank
Established in 1993, Axis Bank is another leading private sector bank known for its extensive reach and full suite of financial services. It has built a strong reputation for serving retail, corporate, and international customers alike, contributing to its high market capitalisation and continued growth.
Bank of Baroda
One of India’s oldest public sector banks, Bank of Baroda was founded in 1908. With operations in 17 countries and a customer base exceeding 165 million, it has a significant domestic and global presence. Its steady performance has earned it a place among the top banks by market cap.
Punjab National Bank (PNB)
Founded in 1894, Punjab National Bank is one of the key public sector banks in India. Operating more than 11,000 branches nationwide, PNB offers a wide range of banking services and maintains a vast customer base. Its strong legacy and national outreach keep it among the wealthiest banks.
Union Bank of India
Established in 1919, Union Bank of India is a major public sector bank with over 9,500 branches and 12,000 ATMs as of March 2023. Serving more than 120 million customers, the bank has consistently strengthened its financial position and network, contributing to its notable market cap.
Indian Overseas Bank (IOB)
IOB, founded in 1937 and headquartered in Chennai, is known for its strong roots in South India. It offers a comprehensive range of services across India and has been a significant player in the public banking sector, holding a stable market value and customer trust.
Canara Bank
Canara Bank, established in 1906, is one of India’s oldest and most widespread public sector banks. By December 2024, it had a network of 9,816 branches and 12,026 ATMs, serving over 11.65 crore customers across the country. Its rich legacy and solid financial performance keep it among the top wealthiest banks in India.
Trending Photos