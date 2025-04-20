India’s 10 Wealthiest Banks In 2025 By Market Cap – SBI, Axis, ICICI & More; Guess Who’s No. 1

4 / 10

Starting as a non-banking financial company in 1985 and becoming a full-fledged bank in 2003, Kotak Mahindra Bank has steadily grown into a top private sector bank. With more than 1,780 branches and around 3,000 ATMs across India, it had built a customer base of over 5.1 crore by June 2024, backed by strong digital services and financial offerings.