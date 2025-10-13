India’s 7 Most Valuable Bootstrapped Giants: From NSE’s Rs 5 Lakh Crore Power To Serum Institute, Zoho, And Zerodha Leading A USD 100 Billion Self-Made Empires

2 / 7

Founded in 1966 and led by the Poonawalla family, the Serum Institute of India is the world’s largest vaccine producer by volume, valued at over Rs 2.11 lakh crore. The company manufactures vital vaccines for diseases such as polio, hepatitis B, and COVID-19, supplying nearly two billion doses annually across the globe. Its innovation-driven approach and consistent contribution to global public health make it India’s most valuable bootstrapped enterprise.