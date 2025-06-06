Advertisement
India's International Train Links: These 5 Indian Stations Connect You To Another Country By Train
photoDetails

India's International Train Links: These 5 Indian Stations Connect You To Another Country By Train

Some Indian railway stations near the borders help connect the country with its neighbors. These stations make cross-border travel and trade easier, playing an important role in linking communities and boosting regional ties.

Updated:Jun 06, 2025, 08:17 PM IST
Indian Railway Stations That Cross Borders

1/7
Indian Railway Stations That Cross Borders

India isn’t just connected by rail within its own vast landscape—it also reaches beyond its borders. From bustling passenger terminals to busy freight corridors, here are five Indian railway stations that link directly with neighboring countries like Bangladesh and Nepal.

Haldibari Railway Station, West Bengal

2/7
Haldibari Railway Station, West Bengal

Haldibari Railway Station, located just 4.5 km from the Bangladesh border, connects to Chilhati station on the other side. This route was revived in 2020 after more than five decades. In 2021, the Mitali Express began operating between New Jalpaiguri and Dhaka, with a halt at Haldibari, making international rail travel smoother for passengers.

Jaynagar Railway Station, Bihar

3/7
Jaynagar Railway Station, Bihar

Jaynagar in Bihar’s Madhubani district lies close to the Nepal border and connects to Kurtha station in Janakpur. This passenger train service was restored recently, allowing people from both countries to travel without passports or visas. It’s especially useful for those visiting relatives or traveling for cultural and religious reasons.

Singhabad Railway Station, West Bengal

4/7
Singhabad Railway Station, West Bengal

Singhabad station in Malda district doesn’t see much passenger traffic but is an important freight transit point. It links to Rohanpur in Bangladesh and also supports cargo movement to Nepal. This makes it a vital station for international trade in the region, especially for bulk goods.

Petrapole Railway Station, West Bengal

5/7
Petrapole Railway Station, West Bengal

Petrapole is one of India’s busiest border stations, located in the North 24 Parganas district. It connects to Benapole in Bangladesh and is the starting point for the Bandhan Express that runs between Kolkata and Khulna. Passengers using this service need valid passports and visas. The station also handles a high volume of freight, making it a key trade gateway.

Radhikapur Railway Station, West Bengal

6/7
Radhikapur Railway Station, West Bengal

Radhikapur station, near the Bangladesh border in Uttar Dinajpur, connects directly to Biral in Bangladesh. While it mainly handles freight, it plays a big role in boosting trade between India’s eastern states like Assam and Bihar and parts of Bangladesh. It’s particularly important for transporting coal and agricultural products.

More Than Just Tracks

7/7
More Than Just Tracks

These railway stations are not just about travel—they’re about building connections between countries. Whether it’s the Mitali Express carrying passengers or a freight train moving goods, these links highlight India’s growing role in regional connectivity and cooperation.

Indian railway stationsCross-border train routesIndia international trains
