India’s Passport Power Crashes To 85th Rank: The Shocking Reason Behind The Drop
India’s passport has dropped to 85th place in the 2025 Henley Passport Index, even as its economy grows at one of the fastest rates globally. Indian citizens can now access only 57 countries visa-free or with visa on arrival, down from 62 last year. Experts say this decline reflects limited bilateral travel agreements and global perception issues, not economic weakness. While nations like Japan and Singapore enjoy extensive travel access, India’s strong GDP hasn’t translated into mobility gains. Improving diplomatic relations and reducing visa restrictions could help India bridge the gap between economic power and travel freedom.
India’s Passport Ranking Falls Despite Economic Growth
India’s economy may be booming, but its passport power is weakening. According to the Henley Passport Index 2025, India has slipped to 85th position, falling five places from last year. This drop comes even as India continues to be one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.
Fewer Visa-Free Destinations for Indians
Indian passport holders can now travel visa-free or with visa-on-arrival to only 57 countries, compared to 62 destinations a year ago. This means fewer travel options for Indian citizens, even as global connectivity improves for many other nations.
Why India’s Passport Power Is Declining
Experts say the decline is not directly linked to economic growth. Visa rankings depend on multiple factors — diplomatic relations, migration policies, and global perception. While India’s economy is strong, its international mobility score reflects limited reciprocal visa agreements.
Global Context: Who Tops the List
In contrast, countries like Japan, Singapore, France, and Germany continue to dominate the top spots, with their citizens able to visit over 190 destinations without a visa. These nations have built strong diplomatic networks and mutual travel agreements over decades.
Economic Growth vs. Global Mobility
India’s rising GDP has not yet translated into global mobility. Experts explain that economic power does not automatically ensure passport strength, as nations consider migration risk, security, and governance before easing visa rules.
What Needs to Change
To improve its passport rank, India needs to negotiate stronger bilateral travel agreements and promote greater trust in its travel documentation system. Better foreign relations and low overstay rates could encourage other countries to offer relaxed visa norms.
The Bigger Picture
India’s slipping passport rank highlights a global paradox — fast-growing economies don’t always equal freer travel. For now, Indian citizens may have more wealth and global influence, but not the same level of travel freedom as people from smaller, richer nations.
