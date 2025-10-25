India’s Passport Power Crashes To 85th Rank: The Shocking Reason Behind The Drop

photoDetails

India’s passport has dropped to 85th place in the 2025 Henley Passport Index, even as its economy grows at one of the fastest rates globally. Indian citizens can now access only 57 countries visa-free or with visa on arrival, down from 62 last year. Experts say this decline reflects limited bilateral travel agreements and global perception issues, not economic weakness. While nations like Japan and Singapore enjoy extensive travel access, India’s strong GDP hasn’t translated into mobility gains. Improving diplomatic relations and reducing visa restrictions could help India bridge the gap between economic power and travel freedom.