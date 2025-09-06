India’s Priciest Home? Nehru’s Delhi Bungalow Nears Rs 1,100 Crore Deal

photoDetails

A historic bungalow on Delhi’s Motilal Nehru Marg, once Jawaharlal Nehru’s first official residence, is set to be sold for around Rs 1,100 crore. Located in the ultra-exclusive Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone (LBZ), the property’s value is driven by its scarcity, prime location near Parliament and Rashtrapati Bhavan, and its historical legacy. The buyers are reportedly from India’s beverage sector, with ownership checks underway. If completed, the deal will join the ranks of India’s most expensive real estate transactions, alongside record-breaking sales in Mumbai and Gurugram. This transaction underscores how prestige, history, and limited supply are pushing India’s ultra-luxury real estate market to new heights.