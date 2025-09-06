India’s Priciest Home? Nehru’s Delhi Bungalow Nears Rs 1,100 Crore Deal
A historic bungalow on Delhi’s Motilal Nehru Marg, once Jawaharlal Nehru’s first official residence, is set to be sold for around Rs 1,100 crore. Located in the ultra-exclusive Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone (LBZ), the property’s value is driven by its scarcity, prime location near Parliament and Rashtrapati Bhavan, and its historical legacy. The buyers are reportedly from India’s beverage sector, with ownership checks underway. If completed, the deal will join the ranks of India’s most expensive real estate transactions, alongside record-breaking sales in Mumbai and Gurugram. This transaction underscores how prestige, history, and limited supply are pushing India’s ultra-luxury real estate market to new heights.
A Record-Breaking Deal in Delhi
A landmark real estate transaction may soon reshape Delhi’s property market. The bungalow on Motilal Nehru Marg, once the first official residence of Jawaharlal Nehru, is set to be sold for about Rs 1,100 crore. If finalized, it will rank among India’s most expensive residential property deals.
Who Is Buying the Bungalow?
According to reports, the buyer is a leading businessman from the domestic beverage sector. The current owners, Raj Kumari Kackar and Bina Rani—descendants of a former royal family from Rajasthan—had initially listed the property for Rs 1,400 crore. After negotiations, the deal appears closer to Rs 1,100 crore. A public notice by the buyer’s law firm confirms ownership checks are underway.
Why the Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone Is So Exclusive
The property lies in Delhi’s Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone (LBZ), one of India’s most elite real estate areas. With its colonial-era design, wide avenues, sprawling lawns, and strict zoning rules that prohibit high-rise buildings or plot subdivisions, LBZ homes are extremely scarce. This limited supply makes them some of the most valuable in Asia.
Location Equals Prestige
LBZ is not just about luxury—it’s about power and proximity. Situated near Rashtrapati Bhavan, Parliament, the Supreme Court, and major embassies, owning property here signals immense influence and prestige. Few private residences are allowed in this neighborhood, making every sale headline-worthy.
Nehru’s Legacy Adds Historical Value
Beyond its prime location, the bungalow carries unique historical importance as the first residence of India’s first Prime Minister. This legacy turns the property into more than just real estate—it becomes a symbol of India’s political and cultural history, boosting its significance in the market.
India’s Ultra-Luxury Property Boom
The Rs 1,100 crore deal fits into India’s growing trend of mega property sales. From Cyrus Poonawalla’s Rs 750 crore Lincoln House in Mumbai to Leena Gandhi Tewari’s Rs 703 crore Worli duplexes, ultra-luxury real estate continues to break records. Other major buyers like Uday Kotak, Tanya Dubash, and the Godrej family have also invested heavily in Mumbai’s prime properties.
What This Means for India’s Real Estate Market
This potential sale highlights the combined power of history, scarcity, and prestige in driving prices at the top of India’s real estate ladder. As luxury buyers compete for rare assets, deals like Nehru’s Motilal Nehru Marg bungalow showcase how India’s ultra-rich are reshaping the property landscape.
Trending Photos