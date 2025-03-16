India’s Top 10 Most Valuable Brands Of 2025 REVEALED: Tata, Infosys, Or Mahindra– Find Out Who’s At Top

Advertisement
Indian brands have made remarkable strides on the global stage in 2025, with industry giants like Tata Group, Infosys, and HDFC continuing to dominate. As international brands expand worldwide, Indian companies are strengthening their presence through innovation and customer satisfaction. The latest Brand Finance Report highlights the impressive growth of Indian brands across various industries. Here’s a look at the top 10 most valuable Indian brands of 2025:

Updated:Mar 16, 2025, 02:10 PM IST
Tata Group has once again secured its position as the most valuable Indian brand, with a brand valuation of USD 31.6 billion and a global rank of 60. The conglomerate saw a 10% increase in brand value, driven by its diversified presence in automotive, steel, IT, and consumer products. Tata's strong global footprint and consistent innovation contribute to its top ranking.

Infosys continues to be the second most valuable Indian brand, with a brand valuation of USD 16.3 billion and a global rank of 132. As a leader in IT services, Infosys has seen strong growth, particularly due to its expertise in AI and digital transformation. The company has maintained its spot as the third most valuable IT services brand globally.

Making its debut in the top 10 list, HDFC Group boasts a brand valuation of USD 14.2 billion and a global rank of 164. The banking giant's customer-first approach and strategic expansions have strengthened its global presence, reinforcing its position as one of India's most valuable brands.

LIC has emerged as India’s fastest-growing brand in 2025, with a brand valuation of USD 13.3 billion and a global rank of 177. The company experienced a 36% increase in brand value, thanks to its strong AAA brand strength rating and unwavering consumer trust in the insurance sector.

Under the leadership of Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Group continues to make waves with a brand valuation of USD 9.8 billion and a global rank of 237. The company’s diversified portfolio in energy, telecom, retail, and media fuels its consistent growth and market influence.

SBI remains India’s largest public-sector bank, securing a brand valuation of USD 9.6 billion and a global rank of 241. Its extensive reach in India and abroad, along with its continuous improvements in digital banking and customer services, makes it a key player in the financial sector.

With a brand valuation of USD 8.9 billion and a global rank of 262, HCLTech has cemented its place among India's leading IT services brands. The company’s strong focus on innovation, research, and digital transformation has made it a trusted technology partner worldwide.

Airtel, India’s top telecommunications company, holds a brand valuation of USD 7.7 billion and a global rank of 292. The brand’s continued expansion in 5G services, strategic partnerships, and customer-centric offerings have reinforced its leadership in both Indian and African markets.

L&T is a powerhouse in engineering, construction, and technology, with a brand valuation of USD 7.4 billion and a global rank of 316. Its commitment to technological advancements and large-scale infrastructure projects has solidified its reputation on the global stage.

Rounding off the top 10, Mahindra Group has a brand valuation of USD 7.2 billion and a global rank of 330. The conglomerate’s focus on automotive, agriculture, and sustainable technology has fueled its steady growth and global recognition.

