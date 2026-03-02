India's biggest tax overhaul since 1961: What happens to your salary, HRA, and Form 16 after April 1
The tax rules you've followed your entire working life are being scrapped. Here's exactly what changes — and what stays the same.
If you've been ignoring the buzz around the "new Income Tax Rules 2026," stop. Because come April 1, 2026, the rules that have governed how India taxes you since 1961 are being replaced wholesale — and the changes touch everything from the form your employer hands you every year, to how much HRA you can claim if you live in Bengaluru or Hyderabad.
Here's what every working Indian needs to know right now.
Your Form 16 Is Dead. Long Live Form 130
The most jarring change for salaried employees: the familiar Form 16 — your annual salary TDS certificate — is proposed to be renamed Form 130, while Form 26AS will become Form 168, and Form 16A will be renumbered as Form 131.
Don't panic. The form isn't really "dead" — the fields, the TDS amounts, and the PAN details all remain. It's a rebrand, not a revolution. But if you've filed taxes for years and suddenly can't find "Form 16" anywhere on the portal, now you know why.
The Rulebook Went on a Diet — From 511 Rules to 333
India's old Income Tax Rules, 1962 had ballooned over six decades into a labyrinthine nightmare. The old framework contained 511 rules and 399 forms. The new Draft Income-tax Rules, 2026 slims this down to 333 rules and just 190 forms RSM — a 35 percent reduction in rules and a 52 percent cut in forms. The government calls it simplification. Tax professionals call it long overdue.
Big Win for Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune & Ahmedabad Renters
This one is real money in your pocket — but only if you're on the old regime. Under the new rules, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Ahmedabad have been added to the 50 percent metro HRA exemption category , bringing them in line with Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. Previously, employees in these cities could only claim 40 percent HRA exemption. For someone earning Rs 15 lakh a year in Bengaluru, this is a meaningful difference. The catch? These exemptions apply only under the old tax regime — taxpayers who have opted for the new regime do not get these exemptions.
Your Tax Rates Haven't Changed — Yet
Before you spiral: there are no fresh changes to income tax slab rates coming into effect on April 1, 2026. The slab rates applicable for FY 2025–26 continue to apply for FY 2026–27. The new rules are about how you comply, not how much you pay. Tax rates can only change through the Finance Act — not through a rules overhaul.
The IT Department Is Now Watching Closer Than Ever
The forms have been restructured as "smart forms" with pre-filling of data, automated reconciliation, and centralized processing. In plain English: the government already knows much of what's in your return before you file it. Automated reconciliation across TDS returns, SFT filings and income-tax returns will make mismatches easier to detect. If you've been "forgetting" to declare freelance income or interest earnings — the new system is specifically designed to catch that.
The Bottom Line
What should you do right now?
If you're on the old regime and live in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, or Ahmedabad — revisit your HRA calculations. Learn the new form numbers so April's ITR season doesn't confuse you. Don't assume silence means safety. The smarter forms mean discrepancies between your filings and government data will be flagged faster than ever before.
