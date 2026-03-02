India's biggest tax overhaul since 1961: What happens to your salary, HRA, and Form 16 after April 1

photoDetails

The tax rules you've followed your entire working life are being scrapped. Here's exactly what changes — and what stays the same.

If you've been ignoring the buzz around the "new Income Tax Rules 2026," stop. Because come April 1, 2026, the rules that have governed how India taxes you since 1961 are being replaced wholesale — and the changes touch everything from the form your employer hands you every year, to how much HRA you can claim if you live in Bengaluru or Hyderabad.

Here's what every working Indian needs to know right now.