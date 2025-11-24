Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2988739https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/indias-grand-udaipur-wedding-meet-indian-american-pharma-king-who-donated-28-kg-gold-necklace-at-tirupati-temple-owns-rs-4000000000-property-with-private-beach-check-his-net-worth-and-education-2988739
NewsPhotosMeet Indian-American Pharma King Who Donated 28 kg Gold Necklace At Tirupati Temple, Owns Rs 4,000,000,000 Property With Private Beach; Check His Net Worth And Education
photoDetails

Meet Indian-American Pharma King Who Donated 28 kg Gold Necklace At Tirupati Temple, Owns Rs 4,000,000,000 Property With Private Beach; Check His Net Worth And Education

Indian-American Pharma King Net Worth: In a country where grand weddings often feel like cinematic blockbusters, another dazzling chapter has just unfolded. After the Ambani celebrations stole global attention earlier this year, Udaipur has now become the stage for yet another spectacular affair due to the wedding of Netra Mantena, daughter of NRI pharma magnate Rama Raju Mantena.

For three days, the Leela Palace and Jagmandir Island Palace transformed into a world of royalty, star power, and unmatched luxury. With guests like Donald Trump Jr., Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, Hrithik Roshan, and Ranveer Singh in attendance, the spotlight naturally shifts to one question: Who exactly is Rama Raju Mantena and about his career, net worth, ventures, and educational background?

Updated:Nov 24, 2025, 04:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Rama Raju Mantena: Leading Figure In US Pharma Industry

1/8
Rama Raju Mantena: Leading Figure In US Pharma Industry

Rama Raju Mantena is a key name in the US pharmaceutical sector, serving as Chairman and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, which operates across the US, Switzerland, and India, driving growth in generic and specialty drug manufacturing. 

Follow Us

Rama Raju Mantena: Multiple Successful Healthcare Ventures

2/8
India's Grand Udaipur Wedding

Mantena combines expertise in computer science and clinical pharmacy, enabling him to build multiple successful healthcare ventures, including ICORE Healthcare and OncoScripts, both of which focus on improving patient access and affordability in specialty treatments.  

Follow Us

Rama Raju Mantena: From Vijayawada To United States

3/8
India's Grand Udaipur Wedding

Originally from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, Mantena moved to the US in the 1980s to pursue better opportunities. His journey reflects a classic immigrant success story shaped by ambition, education, and professional excellence in healthcare and technology.  

Follow Us

Rama Raju Mantena's Education

4/8
India's Grand Udaipur Wedding

He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science & Engineering from JNTU in India and later pursued clinical pharmacy studies at the University of Maryland, giving him a unique blend of technical and medical expertise.  

Follow Us

Rama Raju Mantena's Career

5/8
India's Grand Udaipur Wedding

Mantena began as CEO of P4 Healthcare in Florida before founding major ventures like ICORE Healthcare, the International Oncology Network (ION), and OncoScripts, all of which focus on reducing specialty healthcare costs and improving cancer care management.  

Follow Us

Rama Raju Mantena's Philanthropic Contributions

6/8
India's Grand Udaipur Wedding

In 2017, Mantena gained attention for donating a garland made of 1,008 gold coins weighing 28 kg to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams temple. His philanthropic efforts highlight his cultural roots and commitment to religious causes.  

Follow Us

Rama Raju Mantena: Owner Of Rs 400 Crore Florida Luxury Estate

7/8
India's Grand Udaipur Wedding

In 2023, Mantena reportedly purchased an ultra-luxury property in Florida worth Rs 400 crore. The expansive estate features 16 bedrooms and a private beach, reflecting his success and high-profile lifestyle in the United States. 

Follow Us

Rama Raju Mantena Net Worth

8/8
Rama Raju Mantena Net Worth

Though some reports label him a billionaire, publicly available data suggests his net worth is around US $20 million, approximately Rs 167 crore. Despite this, his business influence and philanthropic activities remain widely recognized. 

Follow Us
success storyIndia's Grand Udaipur WeddingRama Raju MantenaNetra MantenaUS Pharma King
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon13
title
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPE
Weekly Health Horoscope For November 24- 30: Practice 20-20-20 Eye Relaxation Rule, Zodiacs
camera icon10
title
IPL
Most Expensive Buys Of LSG, PBKS, KKR, SRH, MI, RR, CSK, DC, GT, RCB In History Of IPL: Rishabh Pant To Ben Stokes - In Pics
camera icon11
title
India vs South Africa ODI 2025
India’s Predicted Playing XI For ODI Vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal To Open; KL Rahul To Lead, Ravindra Jadeja Back - Check In Pics
camera icon8
title
Latest OTT releases
Latest OTT Releases This Week (November 24 to November 30, 2025): Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari To Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1, Check 7 TOP Picks!
camera icon13
title
Lifestyle
Weekly Career Horoscope For November 24 - 30: Be Ready To Adapt To Sudden Changes, Zodiacs