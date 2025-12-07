photoDetails

english

India's Largest Airline Founders' Net Worth: IndiGo, India’s largest airline, is navigating one of the toughest storms in its history after the new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms for pilots took effect. The revised rules, requiring longer rest hours and tighter limits on night operations, blindsided the carrier and led to hundreds of daily cancellations, leaving passengers stranded across the country.

As the crisis deepens, attention turns to the man who once turned IndiGo into India’s most reliable airline—Rahul Bhatia, the quiet billionaire whose vision shaped its rise. Bhatia ranks 420th among the billionaires in the world as per the Forbes Rich List. With challenges mounting, IndiGo is now working to strengthen coordination with Air Traffic Control to better manage capacity and reduce turnaround delays.