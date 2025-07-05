Advertisement
Inflation Is Killing Your Savings: Here's How to Fight Back
Inflation Is Killing Your Savings: Here’s How to Fight Back

Inflation can kill your savings here are few ways to beat sticky inflation and grow your money.

 

Updated:Jul 05, 2025, 04:37 PM IST
Invest in Equity Mutual Funds or Stocks

Invest in Equity Mutual Funds or Stocks

Indian equities, especially large-cap stocks and index funds, have historically outpaced inflation over the long term. Regular SIPs in mutual funds can help your money grow faster than rising prices.

 

Buy Gold or Gold ETFs

Buy Gold or Gold ETFs

Gold is a traditional Indian hedge against inflation. You can invest in Sovereign Gold Bonds, Gold ETFs, or gold mutual funds to protect your wealth when prices rise.

 

Use Inflation-Indexed Bonds

Use Inflation-Indexed Bonds

RBI’s Inflation Indexed Bonds (IIBs) increase payouts as inflation rises, keeping your returns in line with cost of living. They are a safe option for conservative investors.

Consider Real Estate or REITs

Consider Real Estate or REITs

Property values and rental income usually increase with inflation. Investing in real estate or REITs can provide both appreciation and steady cash flow.

Diversify Across Asset Classes

Diversify Across Asset Classes

Don’t rely on just one investment. Spread your money across stocks, gold, real estate, and bonds. This balances risk and helps your portfolio stay strong during inflation.

 

Invest in Dividend-Growth Stocks

Invest in Dividend-Growth Stocks

Choose Indian companies with a history of growing dividends, especially in sectors like FMCG or healthcare. Their rising payouts help your income keep pace with inflation.

 

Short-Term Bonds or Debt Funds

Short-Term Bonds or Debt Funds

Short-term bonds and debt mutual funds are less affected by rising interest rates. They offer better flexibility and can be a safer place for your money during high inflation.

 

