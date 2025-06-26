Invest Rs 95 Per Day And Get Rs 14 Lakh In THIS Govt Scheme --Check How To Get Assured Returns
Post Office Gram Sumangal Rural Postal Life Insurance Scheme, which is an endowment programme, offers money back to rural residents as well as insurance coverage. Check how a paltry investment of Rs 95 per day can result in an assured return of Rs 14 lakh.
Invest Rs 95/Day, Get Rs 14 Lakh
If you want to earn a lump sum amount and don't have the means to invest a big amount, Gram Sumangal Rural Postal Life Insurance could give you an opportunity to earn as much as Rs 14 lakh after investing a paltry sum of Rs 95 every day.
Post Office Gram Sumangal Rural Postal Life Insurance Scheme
The Post Office Gram Sumangal Rural Postal Life Insurance Scheme is an endowment programme that offers a money back to rural residents as well as insurance coverage.
Post Office Gram Sumangal Rural Postal Life Insurance Scheme For Rural People
In 1995, India's rural residents were given access to Rural Postal Life Insurance. The scheme's main goals are to provide insurance coverage to rural residents in general, to help weaker groups and women who work in rural regions in particular, and to raise knowledge of insurance among rural residents.
Post Office Gram Sumangal Rural Postal Life Insurance Scheme Money Back Policy
The Post Office Gram Sumangal Rural Postal Life Insurance Scheme is best suited for people who require recurring returns. It is a Money Back Policy with maximum sum assured of Rs 10 lakh, best suited to those who need periodical returns.
Post Office Gram Sumangal Rural Postal Life Insurance Scheme Rewards
Periodically, survival rewards are given to the insured. In the event of the insured's untimely death, such payments won't be taken into account. In certain situations, the assignee, who is the nominee of the legal heir, will get the whole sum insured plus accrued bonus.
Post Office Gram Sumangal Rural Postal Life Insurance Scheme: Eligibility
Policy term: 15 years and 20 years
Minimum age: 19 years.
Maximum Entry age: 40 years (for 20 years term policy).
Maximum age: 45 years (for taking 15 years term policy).
Post Office Gram Sumangal Rural Postal Life Insurance Scheme Tenure
Post office’s Gram Sumangal Policy can be availed for two tenures- 15 years and 20 years and the minimum age required is 19 years and maximum age can go up to 15-year tenure 45 years (15-years tenure) and 40 years(20-years) tenure.
Post Office Gram Sumangal Rural Postal Life Insurance Scheme Bonus
The 15-year-old tenure Gram Sumangal Policy can fetch a 20-20 percent money back in 6, 9, and 12 years. The remaining 40 percent of the money, including the bonus, will be paid to the policyholder on maturity. For a 20-year policy, a customer will get 20-20 percent of moneyback over the completion of 8, 12, and 16 years, while the remaining 40 percent will be paid on maturity with a bonus.
How To Get Rs 14 lakh Investing Rs 95 per day?
Assuming, if a 25-year-old person buys the Gram Sumangal Policy of the Post Office for a 20-years tenure, he/she will be required to pay Rs 2,853 per month, which is basically Rs 95 per day to get an assured Rs 7 lakh.
The moneyback scheme of the Post Office’s Gram Sumangal Policy will fetch Rs 1.4-1.4 lakh in the 8th, 12th, and 16th years at 20-20 percent and in the 20th year, Rs 2.8 lakh will also be given. As per the rules, the annual bonus per thousand is Rs 48, which boils down to Rs 3,36,00, and for the entire policy period for 20 years, it will be Rs 6.72 lakh.
Hence, the individual can reap a total profit of Rs 13.72 lakh in the entire 20 years.
