Invest Rs 95 Per Day And Get Rs 14 Lakh In THIS Govt Scheme --Check How To Get Assured Returns

Assuming, if a 25-year-old person buys the Gram Sumangal Policy of the Post Office for a 20-years tenure, he/she will be required to pay Rs 2,853 per month, which is basically Rs 95 per day to get an assured Rs 7 lakh.

The moneyback scheme of the Post Office’s Gram Sumangal Policy will fetch Rs 1.4-1.4 lakh in the 8th, 12th, and 16th years at 20-20 percent and in the 20th year, Rs 2.8 lakh will also be given. As per the rules, the annual bonus per thousand is Rs 48, which boils down to Rs 3,36,00, and for the entire policy period for 20 years, it will be Rs 6.72 lakh.

Hence, the individual can reap a total profit of Rs 13.72 lakh in the entire 20 years.