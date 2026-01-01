8th Pay Commission: Prospective Salary Hike Of Group D, C, B And A Employees Explained

7 / 8

It is highly anticipated that the following salary calculation may be extended to several employees under group A, B, C, and D. Level 1 employees who are currently drawing a salary of Rs 18,000 will likely have their income hiked to Rs 38,700. Level 5 employees with a current salary of Rs 29,200 may see their pay hiked to Rs 62,780. The salary of Level 10 employees who are drawing a current salary of Rs 56,100 may see a pay hike of Rs 1,20,615. Level 15 employees who currently earn Rs 1,82,200 expectedly would see their pay hiked to Rs 3,91,730. The salary of Level 18 employees with a current pay of Rs 2,50,000 would most likely be hiked to Rs 5,37,500.