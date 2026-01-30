Is EPF wage hike from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 going to be a reality soon? Media reports hint at...
If approved, the new EPF wage ceiling will take effect on April 1, 2026, media reports have said.
EPFO wage ceiling
The union government is considering increasing the Employee’s Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) wage ceiling from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000, media reports have has said. The Employees' Provident Fund wage ceiling for mandatory enrolment was last revised in 2014 when it was raised from Rs 6,500 to Rs 15,000 per month.
Increased EPF wage ceiling being examined
According to reports in the media, senior government official have said, the proposal for an increased EPF wage ceiling is being reviewed at higher levels and would be presented to the EPFO Central Board of Trustees (CBT) committee meeting next month.
If approved, the new EPF wage ceiling will take effect on April 1, 2026, reports have said.
SC on revision of wage ceiling
The Supreme Court earlier this month directed the government to consider taking a decision within four months on the issue of revision of the existing basic salary ceiling of Rs 15,000 for enrolment under the Employees' Provident Fund scheme.
Labour unions demanding revision
Various labour unions and employees’ representative bodies have been demanding the revision of the existing basic salary ceiling for years, citing rising inflation and inadequate pension amounts. Retirees under the EPS-95 are currently getting a minimum pension of Rs 1,000. Labour unions are demanding a minimum of Rs 5,000 in pension.
Employee unions on EPF wage revision
As regards Rs 15,000 wage ceiling under the EPFO, the employee unions argue that the EPFO which administers social security schemes for employees, currently excludes from coverage those whose wages exceed Rs 15,000 per month. These employees are automatically excluded from the scheme even though their income levels may still qualify for social security coverage.
EPFO coverage
The EPFO currently excludes from coverage those whose salaries exceed Rs 15,000 per month. All employees with basic pay up to Rs 15,000 are required to contribute to the Employees' Provident Fund. However, beyond this limit, EPF contributions are optional for those who joined after September 1, 2014.
Government says ceiling change based on stakeholder consultations
During the Winter Session of Parliament in December last year, the government was asked about its plan to revise the EPFO wage ceiling for mandatory contribution. In response to the question, Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stated that any ceiling change would be based on stakeholder consultations with unions and industry bodies because they affect both take-home pay for workers and employer hiring costs. The minister said that all employees in establishments registered with EPFO and earning up to Rs 15,000 per month must be covered mandatorily.
Trending Photos