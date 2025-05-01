Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2893770https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/itr-1-itr-4-forms-for-ay-2025-26-notified-9-major-changes-income-tax-filers-should-know-2893770
NewsPhotosITR-1, ITR-4 Forms For AY 2025-26 Notified: 9 Major Changes Income Tax Filers Should Know
photoDetails

ITR-1, ITR-4 Forms For AY 2025-26 Notified: 9 Major Changes Income Tax Filers Should Know

The CBDT has notified the income tax return forms ITR-1 and ITR-4 for the FY 2024-25 (AY 2025-26), outling some changes related to tax filing. Here is all you want to know.

Updated:May 01, 2025, 08:56 AM IST
Follow Us

ITR-1, ITR-4 Forms For AY 2025-26 Notified

1/10
ITR-1, ITR-4 Forms For AY 2025-26 Notified

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified the income tax return forms ITR-1 and ITR-4 for the financial year 2024-25 and the assessment year 2025-26.  The returns for incomes earned during the financial year from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, have to be filed using the new forms.

Here are 9 Major Changes Income Tax Filers Should Know

Follow Us

ITR-1 (SAHAJ) Form Change

2/10
ITR-1 (SAHAJ) Form Change

A major change in the ITR forms this year is that ITR-1 (SAHAJ) can be filed for notifying long-term capital gains (LTCG) under section 112A. This is subject to the condition that the LTCG is not more than Rs 1.25 lakh, and the income tax assessee has no loss to carry forward or set off under the capital gains head.

Follow Us

ITR 1

3/10
ITR 1

Earlier, ITR 1 did not have a provision to report capital gains tax. This year, taxpayers who have long-term capital gains from the sale of listed equity shares and equity-oriented mutual funds can use ITR-1 to file their tax returns.

Follow Us

ITR-1 Can’t Be Filed By Taxpayers IF

4/10
ITR-1 Can’t Be Filed By Taxpayers IF

However, ITR-1 forms cannot be filed in cases of taxpayers who have capital gains from the sale of house property or short-term capital gains from listed equity and equity mutual funds.

Follow Us

New Income Tax Regime

5/10
New Income Tax Regime

The notification also stipulates that in cases where income tax assesses have opted out of the new income tax regime in AY 2024–25, they must declare and opt to either continue or reverse the selection.

Follow Us

New income tax selection for 1st Time

6/10
New income tax selection for 1st Time

Those who have opted out of the new income tax regime for the first time in AY 2025–26 must furnish Form 10-IEA acknowledgement details. Additionally, there must also be a clarification for the late filing of Form 10-IEA.

Follow Us

Deductions In ITR-1 & ITR-4

7/10
Deductions In ITR-1 & ITR-4

In both ITR-1 & ITR-4 forms, all deductions ranging from 80C to 80U must be chosen from a drop-down in the e-filing facility, and the exact clauses and sub-sections must be revealed.

Follow Us

Income from retirement A/C

8/10
Income from retirement A/C

Income from retirement accounts maintained abroad -- falling under section 89A -- will now have improved fields and a relief tracking feature.

Follow Us

ITR-4 section 44AD

9/10
ITR-4 section 44AD

In ITR-4 section 44AD (business), if digital transactions make up to 95 per cent of the business' transactions, then the turnover threshold has now been changed to Rs 3 crore. In Section 44ADA (professionals): Under the same digital receipts condition, the limit has now been increased to Rs 75 lakh.

Follow Us

ITR 1, ITR 4 forms Bank Account Details

10/10
ITR 1, ITR 4 forms Bank Account Details

All bank accounts, being held in India during the previous year, barring the dormant ones, will now have to be compulsorily reported in the ITR 1 and ITR 4 forms.

Follow Us
ITR 1ITR 1 sahajITR 4Income tax returnITR Filing 2025
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Rishi Kapoor
Remembering Rishi Kapoor: Throwback To The Late Actor’s Most Controversial Yet Entertaining Tweets
camera icon10
title
Indian batters without Orange Cap
10 Indian Batting Stars Who Never Won Orange Cap In IPL: Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina & More - Check Full List
camera icon7
title
IPL 2025 young players
Vaibhav Suryavanshi To Sai Sudarshan: 7 Rising Stars Of IPL 2025 Who Could Soon Play For India - In Pics
camera icon7
title
AI in Everyday Life
7 Ways AI Is Already Reshaping Your Everyday Life
camera icon8
title
IPL 2025 unsold players
David Warner To Kane Williamson: 8 Star Cricketers Who Went Unsold In IPL 2025 But Found A Home In PSL - Check In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK