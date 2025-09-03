Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2955013https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/itr-deadlines-ay-2025-26-complete-list-of-extended-due-dates-for-every-taxpayer-2955013
NewsPhotosITR Deadlines AY 2025-26: Complete List Of Extended Due Dates For Every Taxpayer
photoDetails

ITR Deadlines AY 2025-26: Complete List Of Extended Due Dates For Every Taxpayer

The Income Tax Department has extended the ITR filing deadline for AY 2025-26 to September 15, 2025 for individuals whose accounts don’t need auditing. Businesses requiring audits have until October 31, while cases involving transfer pricing audits get time till November 30.
Updated:Sep 03, 2025, 02:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Income Tax Return Deadlines for AY 2025-26

1/8
Income Tax Return Deadlines for AY 2025-26

The Income Tax Department has extended the last date for filing returns for AY 2025-26 (FY 2024-25) to September 15, 2025. However, not all taxpayers share the same deadline—different categories of assessees have different dates to file their ITR.

 

Follow Us

Extended Deadline for Individuals

2/8
Extended Deadline for Individuals

For individuals, HUFs (Hindu Undivided Families), AOPs (Association of Persons) and BOIs (Body of Individuals) whose accounts are not liable to audit, the due date has been extended from July 31 to September 15, 2025. This gave such taxpayers an additional 46 days to complete their filings.

 

Follow Us

Due Date for Businesses and Professionals

3/8
Due Date for Businesses and Professionals

Businesses and professionals whose accounts need to be audited get a longer timeline. For them, the ITR filing deadline is fixed at October 31, 2025. This extra time helps them complete audit-related requirements before filing returns.

 

Follow Us

Transfer Pricing Audit Cases

4/8
Transfer Pricing Audit Cases

In cases where assessees are required to furnish a Transfer Pricing (TP) audit report in Form 3CEB, the filing deadline is November 30, 2025. This applies to entities engaged in international transactions or specified domestic transactions.

 

Follow Us

Partners in Firms with TP Audit

5/8
Partners in Firms with TP Audit

If an assessee is a partner in a firm that needs to file a Transfer Pricing audit report, the deadline also remains November 30, 2025. This ensures uniformity in compliance for both the firm and its partners.

 

Follow Us

Belated Return Option

6/8
Belated Return Option

Missed the deadline? Don’t worry—taxpayers whose accounts need auditing can still file a belated return. The last date for belated ITR is December 31, 2025, but late filing attracts a penalty of up to Rs 5,000.

 

Follow Us

Penalties for Late Filing

7/8
Penalties for Late Filing

If you miss the extended September 15 deadline, penalties apply. For taxpayers with income below Rs 5 lakh, the fine is Rs 1,000. If taxable income exceeds Rs 5 lakh, the penalty increases to Rs 5,000. In addition, interest at 1 per cenr per month may be charged on unpaid tax under Section 234A.

 

Follow Us

Will the Government Extend the Due Date Again?

8/8
Will the Government Extend the Due Date Again?

The Finance Ministry has already given one extension, from July 31 to September 15. As per media reports,  another extension is unlikely unless there are major technical glitches. With over 4 crore ITRs already filed by September 1, the pace is expected to pick up, reducing chances of another relief.

 

Follow Us
ITR Filing 2025ITR DeadlinesIncome Tax department
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
Ravichandran Ashwin BBL 2025
Will R Ashwin Become the First Indian Legend to Dominate the Big Bash League?
camera icon11
title
Mohammed Shami net worth 2025
Happy Birthday Mohammed Shami: Net Worth, IPL Salary, and Lucrative Endorsements Revealed
camera icon7
title
meet actress
Meet Famous Model-Actress Who Was 'Most Beautiful Girl In The World' At Age 6, Today At 24 She Is A Successful Businesswoman - In Pics
camera icon11
title
GenZ
Gen Z Watchlist On OTT: 10 Shows Which Are Best Bets For Zoomers, 'Stranger Things' To 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend'
camera icon12
title
Entertainment
Horoscope Today, September 3 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Cancer, Financial Discipline Strengthens Your Future Security
NEWS ON ONE CLICK