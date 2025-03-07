ITR Filing 2025: Check Out 5 Post Office Schemes That Lets You Save Rs 1.5 Lakh On Income Tax Under 80C; Do This Before March 31

7 / 8

NSC is a government-backed investment program that offers tax benefits and a fixed interest rate to help people save money. The initiative accepts deposits starting at Rs 1,000 with no maximum limit, though the tax benefits under 80C only apply up to Rs 1.5 lakh. With a five-year term, while interest is subject to taxation, the interest can be reinvested to receive tax benefits during the initial four years. The interest rate offered by NSC for the January–March 2025 quarter is 7.7%.